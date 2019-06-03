James Holzhauer of 'Jeopardy' likely owes $1.2 million in taxes

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.Technologyread more
The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.Technologyread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.Marketsread more
Justin Sun, founder and CEO of two cryptocurrency companies, is paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
Apple talked about all of the major features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13 this fall, and it put a big focus on performance enhancements, a new Dark Mode and privacy.Technologyread more
James Holzhauer placed an uncharacteristically low wager on his last Final Jeopardy answer, but the strategy behind it is actually quite smart.Entertainmentread more
The meeting happened while Biden spoke at Human Rights Campaign's Pride Month Gala in Ohio and more than a dozen of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination...Politicsread more
Boeing is operating test flights with air safety regulators this week, a precursor to operating test flights so the grounded jets can be cleared to fly again.Airlinesread more
"Jeopardy" champion and professional sports bettor James Holzhauer lost in his 33rd episode of the TV game show, which aired on Monday, finishing $58,484 short of the all-time winnings record. (The show aired first on the CBS affiliate in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday.)
Of course, Holzhauer, 34, won big. He made $2,462,216 in those 33 appearances, including the $2,000 prize he received for finishing second in his last show on Monday. Only one "Jeopardy" champion, Ken Jennings, has made more money ($2,520,700) and had more appearances (74).
The IRS also won big. All winnings on game shows are considered ordinary income, taxed up to 37% by the IRS. And most states have state income tax, too.
More from Personal Finance:
You don't need a million dollars to live a luxurious retirement
These Americans fled to escape giant student debt
This is four-time NBA champ John Salley's No. 1 money rule
Even though Holzhauer is a resident of Nevada, the game show took place in California, which means he must pay taxes in that state, sports and betting website The Action Network reported. Combined, federal and California state taxes will put Holzhauer's net winnings at $1.29 million — a 47.6% cut, the site said.
Despite not besting Jennings' record total winnings back in 2004, Holzhauer does hold the all-time record for the most money earned in a single Jeopardy episode — $131,127 — and also owns the record for the top four money-winning episodes.