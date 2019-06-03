Leaked 'Jeopardy' footage appears to show reigning champion James Holzhauer's defeat

This file image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

It appears "Jeopardy" is the latest victim of a major spoiler leak.

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday night purporting to show reigning champion James Holzhauer's winning streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to air Monday night.

In the minute long video, Holzhauer and competitor Emma Boettcher both correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question, but Boettcher pulls out the win, having wagered more money.

Holzhauer bet an uncharacteristically low amount — only $1,399 — bringing his game total to $24,799. Boettcher, on the other hand, bet a whopping $20,000 on the question, bringing her total to $46,801.

On the video, Holzhauer can be see giving Boettcher a high-five.

Representatives from Sony were not immediately available to comment.

On Friday, Holzhauer, a 34 year-old professional sports gambler, won his 32nd game on the show bringing his total earnings to $2,462,216.

If the leaked video is correct, Holzhauer will have been granted $2,000 for his second place finish falling short of Ken Jenning's historic 74-game winning streak and his record payout of more than $2.5 million.

Leaked footage from TV shows and films has been a major issue for production companies as of late. In the last few months alone, spoilers from "Game of Thrones" and "Avengers: Endgame" both hit the internet ahead of their release.

Leaks like this can be detrimental not only to viewership numbers but also ticket sales, when it comes to movies.

Since Holzhauer's winning streak, ratings for "Jeopardy" have continued to spike. The leaked footage could hurt Monday night's ratings. It is expected that once the hype around Holzhauer's appearance dissipates, ratings will also decline from recent levels.