Leaked 'Jeopardy' footage appears to show reigning champion James Holzhauer's defeat

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

Bondsread more

Dow rises 100 points as Apple, bank shares climb

The Nasdaq Composite fell to start off June as investors worried about stricter regulations hitting the technology sector.

Marketsread more

Manufacturing gauge hits lowest level since October 2016

The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.

Economyread more

As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

Mortgage rates are falling unexpectedly and sharply, and that means millions more homeowners can benefit from a refinance. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed has...

Real Estateread more

Boeing falls to a nearly 5-month low after disclosing potentially...

Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA plans to order airlines whose...

Airlinesread more

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.

World Politicsread more

Trump calls for a boycott of AT&T to force 'big changes' at CNN

Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...

Politicsread more

Leaked 'Jeopardy' footage appears to show James Holzhauer's...

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday night purporting to show "Jeopardy" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...

Entertainmentread more

Amazon starts to roll out free one-day delivery for Prime members

Amazon announced on its last earnings call it would spend $800 million in the quarter to expand free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Technologyread more

Chipotle says Mexican tariffs could boost costs by $15 million in...

Chipotle tells CNBC that President Trump's tariffs could reduce margins by 20 to 30 basis points.

Restaurantsread more

Alphabet drops as Justice Department reportedly prepares for...

Alphabet shares fell after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Expect 'more capricious behavior' from Trump heading into...

With President Trump's approval at a two-year high, according to one poll, "he's lost interest in what's happened in the stock market," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more
Entertainment

Leaked 'Jeopardy' footage appears to show reigning champion James Holzhauer's defeat

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday night purporting to show "Jeopardy" champion James Holzhauer's winning streak coming to an end.
  • Representatives from Sony were not immediately available to comment.
  • If the leaked video is correct, Holzhauer's streak will short of Ken Jenning's historic 74 wins and his record payout of more than $2.5 million.
This file image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.
Carol Kaelson | Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP

It appears "Jeopardy" is the latest victim of a major spoiler leak.

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday night purporting to show reigning champion James Holzhauer's winning streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to air Monday night.

In the minute long video, Holzhauer and competitor Emma Boettcher both correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question, but Boettcher pulls out the win, having wagered more money.

Holzhauer bet an uncharacteristically low amount — only $1,399 — bringing his game total to $24,799. Boettcher, on the other hand, bet a whopping $20,000 on the question, bringing her total to $46,801.

On the video, Holzhauer can be see giving Boettcher a high-five.

Representatives from Sony were not immediately available to comment.

On Friday, Holzhauer, a 34 year-old professional sports gambler, won his 32nd game on the show bringing his total earnings to $2,462,216.

If the leaked video is correct, Holzhauer will have been granted $2,000 for his second place finish falling short of Ken Jenning's historic 74-game winning streak and his record payout of more than $2.5 million.

Leaked footage from TV shows and films has been a major issue for production companies as of late. In the last few months alone, spoilers from "Game of Thrones" and "Avengers: Endgame" both hit the internet ahead of their release.

Leaks like this can be detrimental not only to viewership numbers but also ticket sales, when it comes to movies.

Since Holzhauer's winning streak, ratings for "Jeopardy" have continued to spike. The leaked footage could hurt Monday night's ratings. It is expected that once the hype around Holzhauer's appearance dissipates, ratings will also decline from recent levels.