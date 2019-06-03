Roger Stone posts 'Wanted for Treason' image of ex-CIA boss John Brennan on Instagram, condemns Trump-Russia probe

Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House May 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charges of obstruction, lying and witness tampering against Stone that stem from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump's, posted a "Wanted for Treason" image featuring photos of Trump critic and former CIA chief John Brennan on his social media accounts.

Stone, who has called himself a political dirty trickster, also blasted the catalyst for the counterintelligence inquiry that led to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, and ultimately to Stone's own current prosecution for multiple alleged crimes.

The post made last week on Stone's Facebook and Instagram accounts comes less than four months after the federal judge in his criminal case imposed a gag order on Stone, restricting his ability to comment publicly about his case and related issues.

According to a Newsweek story published on Sunday, Stone, in a separate Instagram video story, featured a photo of Brennan with the words: "This psycho must be charged, tried, convicted ... and hung for treason."

The video story since has been removed.

Sam Vinograd, CNN's national security analyst and a member National Security Council during the administration of President Barack Obama, on Twitter on Sunday reported that story to Instagram, which responded to her by saying the post had been taken down "because it violated our Community Guidelines."

The gag order on the long-time Republican operative Stone came after he posted earlier this year, also on Instagram, a photo of his case's judge, Amy Berman Jackson, next to the cross hairs of a rifle scope.