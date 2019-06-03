Roger Stone posts 'Wanted for Treason' image of ex-CIA boss John Brennan on Instagram, condemns Trump-Russia probe

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.Marketsread more
Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.Technologyread more
Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.Real Estateread more
Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.Bondsread more
J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.Market Insiderread more
Biotech stocks jumped Monday after pharmaceutical companies presented some positive drug trial results on experimental medicines that give hope for breakthrough treatments for...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
A drop in the Cass Freight Index, a relatively under-the-radar indicator, is causing some to worry about slowdown elsewhere in the U.S. economy.Economyread more
The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.Economyread more
Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA said it will order airlines whose...Airlinesread more
Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump's, posted a "Wanted for Treason" image featuring photos of Trump critic and former CIA chief John Brennan on his social media accounts.
Stone, who has called himself a political dirty trickster, also blasted the catalyst for the counterintelligence inquiry that led to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, and ultimately to Stone's own current prosecution for multiple alleged crimes.
The post made last week on Stone's Facebook and Instagram accounts comes less than four months after the federal judge in his criminal case imposed a gag order on Stone, restricting his ability to comment publicly about his case and related issues.
According to a Newsweek story published on Sunday, Stone, in a separate Instagram video story, featured a photo of Brennan with the words: "This psycho must be charged, tried, convicted ... and hung for treason."
The video story since has been removed.
Sam Vinograd, CNN's national security analyst and a member National Security Council during the administration of President Barack Obama, on Twitter on Sunday reported that story to Instagram, which responded to her by saying the post had been taken down "because it violated our Community Guidelines."
The gag order on the long-time Republican operative Stone came after he posted earlier this year, also on Instagram, a photo of his case's judge, Amy Berman Jackson, next to the cross hairs of a rifle scope.
Jackson directly told Stone he was barred from speaking "publicly about the investigation or the case or any of the participants in the investigation or the case."
The gag covers "posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other form of social media," as well as other forms of communication.
If Stone violates the order, Jackson could revoke his $250,000 release bond and send him to jail pending his trial on charges of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.
Those charges are related to his alleged efforts to have the document disclosure group WikiLeaks release emails stolen from Democrats by Russian intelligence agents, including the chairman of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign, during the 2016 campaign.
Stone, when asked for comment by CNBC, suggested his Sunday post does not violate Jackson's gag order. "U are able to read the Judge's order," Stone wrote in an email. "The facts speak for themselves."
His criminal defense attorney, Robert Buschel, did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting Stone, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brennan, who served under President Barack Obama and is an NBC News contributor, had no immediate comment. CNBC is a sister company to NBC News.
Trump has also ripped Brennan by name.