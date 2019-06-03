Dow rises 100 points as Apple, bank shares climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Monday, the first trading day of the month, as gains in bank shares and Apple helped Wall Street shrug off worries over U.S.-China trade and slowing manufacturing growth.

The 30-stock index traded 108 points higher after the dropping more than 100 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 also rose 0.4% as the financials and industrials sectors rose at least 1% each.

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America all traded higher. Apple shares' climbed 0.9%.

Both indexes fell earlier in the session after the release of weak U.S. manufacturing data while China's rhetoric on U.S. trade relationship intensifies.

U.S. manufacturing activity in the U.S. fell last month to its slowest pace of growth since October 2016, according data from the Institute for Supply Management. The pace of expansion also disappointed economists polled by Refinitiv. Stocks fell to their session lows after the data was released.

Ont the trade front, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said in a white paper Sunday that Washington would not be able to use pressure to force a trade deal on Beijing. He also refused to say whether the leaders of both countries would meet at the G-20 summit to work out an agreement later this month.

Wang added: "The U.S. has backtracked, and when you give them an inch, they want a yard."