Analyst defends Wall Street's highest Uber stock target, saying Elon Musk won't deliver on Tesla robotaxis

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.Technologyread more
Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."The Fedread more
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.Marketsread more
"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."Technologyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...Politicsread more
A Democratic committee leader said the White House told ex-staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to comply with its subpoenas.Politicsread more
The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse space exponentially, but one subset of that real estate sector is really heating up: Cold storage warehouses and...Real Estateread more
The campaign pitches donors and fundraisers a chance to be one of Biden's "most dedicated supporters" and to help "fuel a professional and inclusive campaign."Politicsread more
Druckenmiller thinks Trump will lose in 2020, but the billionaire investor is especially concerned that a far-left Democrat will win.Marketsread more
BTIG initiates coverage of Uber and Lyft with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77.Investingread more
An analyst behind Wall Street's highest price target on Uber said Tuesday the ride-hailing company and rival Lyft are going to deliver on autonomous vehicles within five years and will "reaccelerate revenue," so long as Tesla doesn't swoop in with its own robotaxi.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in April that the electric auto maker is going to bring 1 million autonomous vehicles to the market by 2020, though he did warn that "sometimes I am not on time, but I get it done."
"If Elon delivers on his 1 million Uber taxis next year, that's going to be a problem for Uber and Lyft," BTIG managing director Walter Piecyk said on CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "But we don't believe that at all."
BTIG initiated coverage of Uber and Lyft on Tuesday with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77, following a grace period seen by underwriting firms. RBC on Tuesday gave Uber a $62 price target. Uber was trading at $41.25 and Lyft was at $58 on Tuesday morning.
"We believe both companies can deliver profitability on what is effectively a taxi/chauffeur-replacement service," Piecyk and analyst Joseph Galone wrote in their note. "This likely even justifies these companies' current valuations. However, we believe the reason investors should own these stocks over the long-term will be the role that both can play in an autonomous future."
Much of the focus is on the near term, Piecyk said. In the long term, he said autonomous service is plausible in the next five years, even if "it's not happening next quarter or even next year."