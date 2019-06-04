Analyst defends Wall Street's highest Uber stock target, saying Elon Musk won't deliver on Tesla robotaxis

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple didn't just take a stance on privacy, it twisted the knife...

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

The Fedread more

Dow surges 400 points as Fed signals it will help economy if...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

US Marketsread more

Investors dumped a record amount of equity ETFs in May amid the...

Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump going after Big Tech because he views them as...

"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren calls for aggressive market intervention in new...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...

Politicsread more

White House tells ex-staffers not to comply with Democrats'...

A Democratic committee leader said the White House told ex-staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to comply with its subpoenas.

Politicsread more

Cold is the hottest new real estate investment

The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse space exponentially, but one subset of that real estate sector is really heating up: Cold storage warehouses and...

Real Estateread more

Biden calls on fundraisers to raise up to $100,000 to join...

The campaign pitches donors and fundraisers a chance to be one of Biden's "most dedicated supporters" and to help "fuel a professional and inclusive campaign."

Politicsread more

Druckenmiller says if a 'crazy' Democrat beats Trump, stocks will...

Druckenmiller thinks Trump will lose in 2020, but the billionaire investor is especially concerned that a far-left Democrat will win.

Marketsread more

Analyst defends highest Uber stock target, says Tesla won't...

BTIG initiates coverage of Uber and Lyft with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77.

Investingread more

You can buy Jedi robes at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you just...

The Black Spire Outpost on Batuu is finally open at Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, California. Here fans can immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe by building their own...

Entertainmentread more
Investing

Analyst defends Wall Street's highest Uber stock target, saying Elon Musk won't deliver on Tesla robotaxis

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • BTIG's Walter Piecyk says Lyft and Uber should be worried if Tesla comes through on its promise to deliver 1 million autonomous robotaxis by 2020.
  • But the analyst doesn't think the automaker is there yet.
  • BTIG initiates coverage of Uber and Lyft with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77.
VIDEO3:4403:44
Analyst breaks down how automation could affect Uber
Squawk Box

An analyst behind Wall Street's highest price target on Uber said Tuesday the ride-hailing company and rival Lyft are going to deliver on autonomous vehicles within five years and will "reaccelerate revenue," so long as Tesla doesn't swoop in with its own robotaxi.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in April that the electric auto maker is going to bring 1 million autonomous vehicles to the market by 2020, though he did warn that "sometimes I am not on time, but I get it done."

"If Elon delivers on his 1 million Uber taxis next year, that's going to be a problem for Uber and Lyft," BTIG managing director Walter Piecyk said on CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "But we don't believe that at all."

BTIG initiated coverage of Uber and Lyft on Tuesday with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77, following a grace period seen by underwriting firms. RBC on Tuesday gave Uber a $62 price target. Uber was trading at $41.25 and Lyft was at $58 on Tuesday morning. 

"We believe both companies can deliver profitability on what is effectively a taxi/chauffeur-replacement service," Piecyk and analyst Joseph Galone wrote in their note. "This likely even justifies these companies' current valuations. However, we believe the reason investors should own these stocks over the long-term will be the role that both can play in an autonomous future."

Much of the focus is on the near term, Piecyk said. In the long term, he said autonomous service is plausible in the next five years, even if "it's not happening next quarter or even next year."