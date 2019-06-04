Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Apple, Netflix, Twitter, Take-Two & more

Citi said Lyft is "well positioned" in a "volatile industry."

"Readers of Citi's past Car of the Future body of work know that we have long-viewed the network effect as the most coveted asset in the entire mobility race, in what will likely prove to be a few regional- winners-take-all outcome. We're sitting in the early-innings of a transition that we believe is likely to upend the current personal mobility value-chain—resulting in lucrative addressable markets (of various forms) for the network winners. We view Lyft to be well-positioned to participate in this LT upside proposition, and we like the company's concentrated focus (U.S./Canada, rides) and net cash position in what can be a volatile industry. "