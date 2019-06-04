Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in 'conspiracy' to avoid merger with Renault

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., center, sits in a vehicle as he leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, accused Nissan of having her husband arrested in a conspiracy by the company's board to avoid a merger with French automaker Renault.

Carlos Ghosn, who was also CEO of Renault when he was arrested late last year, was charged in Japan with committing financial crimes while serving as CEO of Nissan. Ghosn, who stepped down as chairman of the Japanese carmaker in 2017, has denied the charges, which include allegations that he diverted Nissan funds to a Saudi businessman and friend, under reported his compensation and engaged in a breach of trust tied to personal trading losses.