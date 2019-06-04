Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in 'conspiracy' to avoid merger with Renault

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

The Fedread more

Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

China Economyread more

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in...

'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.

Autosread more

GameStop stock falls as sales fall short of estimates and...

The company said it would eliminate its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, to save about $157 million a year.

Retailread more

Four charts show how much China's economy has changed in 30 years

Anyone who wants to understand the new, global assertiveness from Beijing would be well served to look at China's economic transformation since 1989.

China Economyread more

Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against...

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.

Politicsread more

5 ways autonomous tech is changing the world we live in

Autonomous innovations are here to stay and will impact a range of sectors and industries.

IOT: Powering the digital economyread more

The other 'special relationship'? Xi heads to Russia for...

Russia and China appear to be intent on strengthening their alliance and fostering deeper cooperation in the face of increased political and economic hostility from the U.S.

World Economyread more

Tariffs would cripple Mexico's ability to deal with migration: US...

Former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico urge senior leaders to de-link trade and immigration ahead of trade talks between the two countries.

Politicsread more

Tim Cook says China has not targeted Apple despite escalation in...

Tim Cook told CBS News that China has not targeted Apple as a result of the trade dispute with the U.S. — and he doesn't expect Beijing to do so.

Technologyread more

China's central bank is poised to cut interest rates amid trade...

The People's Bank of China is expected lower rates twice later in 2019 and once in 2020 amid the country's trade fight with the U.S., said a Bank of America Merrill Lynch...

China Economyread more

Qorvo lowers earnings estimates following Huawei restrictions

U.S. companies are anticipating lower revenue after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on Huawei's ability to purchase products.

Technologyread more
Autos

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in 'conspiracy' to avoid merger with Renault

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, said her husband's arrest was a conspiracy by Nissan's board to avoid a merger with Renault.
  • Carlos Ghosn was arrested late last year and has been charged in Japan with committing financial crimes while serving as CEO of Nissan.
  • "We know it's a conspiracy. Nissan did not want this merger," she said in an exclusive interview on CNBC. 
Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., center, sits in a vehicle as he leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Takaaki Iwabu | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, accused Nissan of having her husband arrested in a conspiracy by the company's board to avoid a merger with French automaker Renault.

Carlos Ghosn, who was also CEO of Renault when he was arrested late last year, was charged in Japan with committing financial crimes while serving as CEO of Nissan. Ghosn, who stepped down as chairman of the Japanese carmaker in 2017, has denied the charges, which include allegations that he diverted Nissan funds to a Saudi businessman and friend, under reported his compensation and engaged in a breach of trust tied to personal trading losses.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole sits down for an interview with CNBC on June 4, 2019.
Michael Newberg | CNBC

"We know it's a conspiracy. Nissan did not want this merger," Carole Ghosn said in an exclusive interview with Sara Eisen on CNBC's "Closing Bell " that's scheduled to air at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband, that that was the easiest way not to do the merger," she said. "There was maybe a more civilized way of doing it."

Nissan reportedly rejected a proposed a merger with Renault in April. The offer came shortly after Nissan removed Ghosn from the board, ending his 19 years with the company.

Ghosn was re-arrested that month on new charges of misusing corporate money. He has consistently refused to sign a confession, and has accused Nissan and unnamed executives at the company of "backstabbing," and engaging in a "coup."

Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler announced a proposed merger with Renault last week. Carole Ghosn said "it's clear how Nissan doesn't wanna be involved and they want nothing to do with it."

"I think with time, we will see more clarity on this story. And people now realize ... this was a conspiracy against my husband," she said.

—CNBC's Paul Eisenstein contributed to this report