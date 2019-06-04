Cramer's lightning round: I should've gotten behind this stock when it was lower

Amag Pharmaceuticals: "I know that it's way too speculative, honestly. There are some really great drug stocks that are down so much, why not just go buy Lilly. "

Benefitfocus: "Well that's a cloud-based company. I mean look, I'd rather see you in one of our [cloud] kings. ServiceNow would be in there, Workday, and of course Salesforce.com. "

Nio: "Well, you know it's a total Chinese spec and I believe it's gonna stay in business. It's at three bucks. Never forget though: sometimes stocks can go down, even from $3."

Hexo: "Here's my thought: Don't buy it. I like Canopy Growth, that's the only one I'm really recommending right now, other than Cronos. "

CME Group: "CME is a winner and I feel like I should've gotten behind it when the stock was much lower. It's never too late."

Microsoft: Buy.

Array Biopharma: "Man, that's at a 52-week high. Why don't you buy one at 52-week low. Why don't you buy Bristol-Myers, because once that Celgene deal gets together, man, [CEO] Dr. [Giovanni] Caforio's gonna do a great job."