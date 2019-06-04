Cramer's lightning round: I should've gotten behind this stock when it was lower

Skip Navigation
Trump admin approved nuclear energy transfers to Saudis after...

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.

Asia markets set to trade higher following overnight gains on...

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks jumped as the major indexes had their second-best day of 2019, all rising more than 2% each on the day.

Farmer sentiment hits lowest level since before Trump's election

Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...

Tesla just finished its best day of the year

Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.

Stocks just had their second best day of the year — Dow rallies...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

Amazon paid a Trump fundraiser to lobby against vendors who sell...

Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...

Why Apple's Siri isn't as smart as Amazon Alexa and Google...

Computer scientists have been working on some of their underlying technologies for more than half a century — so why can't Apple make Siri work better? Here's where virtual...

Majority of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 2020 campaign workers sign...

Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.

'Don't get overconfident' after Tuesday's big rally, Jim Cramer...

"Remember, good things can still happen, but don't get overconfident, because bad things can happen, too," Jim Cramer says.

GOP hopes Trump is bluffing on Mexico tariffs so it doesn't have...

Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.

Despite tariffs, hotel operators double down on China expansion...

Chinese tourism to the U.S. has dropped for the first time in 15 years amid the ongoing trade war.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I should've gotten behind this stock when it was lower

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amag Pharmaceuticals: "I know that it's way too speculative, honestly. There are some really great drug stocks that are down so much, why not just go buy Lilly. "

Benefitfocus: "Well that's a cloud-based company. I mean look, I'd rather see you in one of our [cloud] kings. ServiceNow would be in there, Workday, and of course Salesforce.com. "

Nio: "Well, you know it's a total Chinese spec and I believe it's gonna stay in business. It's at three bucks. Never forget though: sometimes stocks can go down, even from $3."

Hexo: "Here's my thought: Don't buy it. I like Canopy Growth, that's the only one I'm really recommending right now, other than Cronos. "

CME Group: "CME is a winner and I feel like I should've gotten behind it when the stock was much lower. It's never too late."

Microsoft: Buy.

Array Biopharma: "Man, that's at a 52-week high. Why don't you buy one at 52-week low. Why don't you buy Bristol-Myers, because once that Celgene deal gets together, man, [CEO] Dr. [Giovanni] Caforio's gonna do a great job."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO4:1304:13
Cramer's lightning round: I should've gotten behind this stock when it was lower
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com and Microsoft.

