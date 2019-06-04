Cramer's lightning round: I should've gotten behind this stock when it was lower

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.Politicsread more
Amag Pharmaceuticals: "I know that it's way too speculative, honestly. There are some really great drug stocks that are down so much, why not just go buy Lilly. "
Benefitfocus: "Well that's a cloud-based company. I mean look, I'd rather see you in one of our [cloud] kings. ServiceNow would be in there, Workday, and of course Salesforce.com. "
Nio: "Well, you know it's a total Chinese spec and I believe it's gonna stay in business. It's at three bucks. Never forget though: sometimes stocks can go down, even from $3."
Hexo: "Here's my thought: Don't buy it. I like Canopy Growth, that's the only one I'm really recommending right now, other than Cronos. "
CME Group: "CME is a winner and I feel like I should've gotten behind it when the stock was much lower. It's never too late."
Microsoft: Buy.
Array Biopharma: "Man, that's at a 52-week high. Why don't you buy one at 52-week low. Why don't you buy Bristol-Myers, because once that Celgene deal gets together, man, [CEO] Dr. [Giovanni] Caforio's gonna do a great job."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com and Microsoft.
