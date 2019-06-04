England soccer teams tie up $76 million sponsorship deal with BT

The English Football Association (FA) signed a five-year deal with telecoms firm BT Tuesday to become the exclusive lead partner for all England soccer teams and its Wembley Stadium home.

The new partnership — reported to be worth about £60 million ($76 million) — will see the BT logo appear on all training uniform worn by England's 28 soccer teams, including the senior men's and women's squads.

The FA has been looking for a new main sponsor, after its previous deal with car brand Vauxhall ended last summer.

As part of the deal, mobile phone provider EE will continue to be the main sponsor for the Wembley Stadium, which is due to host both semi-finals and the final of next year's Euro 2020 competition.