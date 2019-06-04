England soccer teams tie up $76 million sponsorship deal with BT

The English Football Association (FA) signed a five-year deal with telecoms firm BT Tuesday to become the exclusive lead partner for all England soccer teams and its Wembley Stadium home.
The new partnership — reported to be worth about £60 million ($76 million) — will see the BT logo appear on all training uniform worn by England's 28 soccer teams, including the senior men's and women's squads.
The FA has been looking for a new main sponsor, after its previous deal with car brand Vauxhall ended last summer.
As part of the deal, mobile phone provider EE will continue to be the main sponsor for the Wembley Stadium, which is due to host both semi-finals and the final of next year's Euro 2020 competition.
The partnership will kick-off with the new BT branded training kit to be worn by the England women's team ahead of the World Cup this week and the England men's team as they prepare for the Nations League Finals.
"This is a great start to an exciting week for England football, with the Lionesses starting their World Cup campaign and the men's senior team in the finals of the Nations League. I'm really pleased that alongside Barclays and Boots this year, we can add BT to our growing portfolio of commercial partners." Mark Bullingham, FA chief commercial and football development officer, said in a statement.
EE will also continue to provide Wembley with 4G and 5G coverage for fans attending soccer matches, as well as many other events at the venue, including other sports and concerts.