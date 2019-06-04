What to watch today: Stocks to bounce, China warns against US travel, and Tesla faces demand doubts

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open , a day after fears about tech company investigations pushed the Nasdaq into 10% correction territory. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen in eight of the past 11 sessions. However, a late-day Monday comeback helped push the Dow into positive territory at the close as it seeks to avoid its first seven-week losing streak in 18 years. (CNBC) * The government is threatening big tech, and the market just took notice (CNBC)

Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump today urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to "stick around" to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship. (AP)



GOP lawmakers are in talks to block Trump's planned tariffs on Mexican imports, which are set to start next Friday. The vote could also block billions of dollars in border wall funding that the president announced in February after he declared a national emergency at the border. (Washington Post)

Beijing, in the middle of a trade war with the U.S., stepped up its warnings, with China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today announcing a safety warning for Chinese citizens and companies in the U.S. (CNBC)



China is pushing ahead with the development of its own chip industry as major firms like Huawei face the threat of losing access to U.S. technology. If China successfully develops its own semiconductor industry, that could ultimately hurt American companies that have reaped big profits in the country. (CNBC)



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement ahead of today's 30th anniversary of the bloody pro-democracy protest at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, where he saluted the "heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up ... to demand their rights." (AP)



The House is set vote a week from today on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking Robert Mueller's unredacted report on Russian election interference. Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn is also on the contempt resolution. (WSJ)



The House passed a long awaited $19 billion disaster aid package that, pending Trump's signature, would send relief to areas of the U.S. battered by storms. Republicans had blocked three previous attempts to pass it unanimously. (CNBC)

Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU) bid to buy French automaker Renault is running into opposition from activist hedge fund CIAM. The fund wrote to the board of Renault saying the proposed $35 billion transaction is "opportunistic" and strongly favors Fiat Chrysler. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) is facing skepticism about the depth of demand for its electric cars, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk described demand as "insanely high," while total deliveries fell 31% in the first quarter compared with the last three months of 2018.



Match Group's (MTCH) Tinder dating app has been ordered by Russian authorities to share user data and messages with the government and with intelligence agencies. (Reuters)

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference where it unveiled its new software for Mac, iPhone and iPad as well as a new $6,000 Mac Pro. (CNBC)



Justin Sun, the crypto entrepreneur who paid a record $4.57 million for lunch with Warren Buffett, said this morning that he wants to change the billionaire investor's mind on hating bitcoin. (CNBC)