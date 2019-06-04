Google faces privacy complaints in European countries

Skip Navigation
Dow rises more than 200 points as trade tensions decrease, tech...

Stocks rose as global trade fears appeared to decrease after comments from China's Commerce Ministry and a top Mexican official.

Stan Druckenmiller sold stocks and bought Treasurys after Trump's...

Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

Trump: It would be 'foolish' for Republicans to try and block...

Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Wall Street analysts come out very bullish on Uber

Wall Street analysts from major banks initiated coverage on Uber on Tuesday.

China: US trade dispute needs to be solved with dialogue and...

China Ministry of Commerce says the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.

Don't rule out a June rate cut, market bull Tony Dwyer says

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes the market could push the Federal Reserve to cut rates within weeks.

Fate of 'executed' North Korean official is murky after report...

Chosun Ilbo, the largest daily newspaper in South Korea, reported last week that North Korea's special envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok-chol, was killed by a firing squad...

Biden unveils $1.7 trillion climate plan, paid for by reversing...

Biden would push for net-zero emissions by 2050, reenter the Paris climate accords and ban new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters, among other initiatives.

Investing opportunities are expanding for the LGBTQ community

In a reflection of the progress LGBTQ Americans have made of late, the range of investment products tailored to their concerns and interests has also been growing in scope and...

Tim Cook says Apple is not a monopoly as the government begins...

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's non-dominant position in the global smartphone market proves it is not a monopoly.

CVS Health promises double-digit earnings growth by 2022 as Aetna...

CVS Health tried to allay investor concerns Tuesday over its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna last year, projecting double-digit growth after the two companies...

Google faces privacy complaints in European countries

Google's privacy woes are set to increase after campaigners on Tuesday filed complaints to data protection regulators in France, Germany and seven other EU countries over the way it deals with data in online advertising.

The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.

At issue is real-time bidding, a server-to-server buying process which uses automated software to match millions of ad requests each second from online publishers with real-time bids from advertisers.

The online ad industry, a money spinner for Google, Facebook and other online platforms and advertisers, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year according to research firm eMarketer.

"The real-time bidding advertising system may be broadcasting the personal data of users to hundreds or thousands of companies. This advertising method clearly breaches the EU's data protection regulation (GDPR)," said Eva Simon, a legal expert at campaigning group Liberties which is coordinating the complaints.

The EU enacted the landmark GDPR a year ago which includes fines up to 4% of a company's global turnover for violations.

"Real-time bidding is used Google and many other digital advertising technology companies. It is time for them to #StopSpyingOnUs," Liberties said.

The other seven EU countries where the complaints were filed are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc closed 6% down on Monday following reports that the U.S. Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition.