Joe Biden calls on fundraisers to raise up to $100,000 to join his 2020 finance committee

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow surges 400 points as Fed signals it will help economy if...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

US Marketsread more

Apple didn't just take a stance on privacy, it twisted the knife...

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

The Fedread more

Investors dumped a record amount of equity ETFs in May amid the...

Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump going after Big Tech because he views them as...

"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."

Technologyread more

Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls for aggressive market intervention in...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...

Politicsread more

White House tells ex-staffers not to comply with Democrats'...

A Democratic committee leader said the White House told ex-staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to comply with its subpoenas.

Politicsread more

Cold is the hottest new real estate investment

The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse space exponentially, but one subset of that real estate sector is really heating up: Cold storage warehouses and...

Real Estateread more

Biden calls on fundraisers to raise up to $100,000 to join...

The campaign pitches donors and fundraisers a chance to be one of Biden's "most dedicated supporters" and to help "fuel a professional and inclusive campaign."

Politicsread more

Druckenmiller says if a 'crazy' Democrat beats Trump, stocks will...

Druckenmiller thinks Trump will lose in 2020, but the billionaire investor is especially concerned that a far-left Democrat will win.

Marketsread more

Analyst defends highest Uber stock target, says Tesla won't...

BTIG initiates coverage of Uber and Lyft with buy ratings and respective price targets at $80 and $77.

Investingread more

You can buy Jedi robes at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you just...

The Black Spire Outpost on Batuu is finally open at Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, California. Here fans can immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe by building their own...

Entertainmentread more
Politics

Joe Biden calls on fundraisers to raise up to $100,000 to join his 2020 finance committee

Brian Schwartz@schwartzbCNBC
John W. Schoen@johnwschoen
Key Points
  • Joe Biden's campaign is calling on its network of bundlers to help put together thousands of dollars in contributions.
  • There are four tiers of fundraisers in the Biden system, according to an invitation CNBC obtained through a donor who recently sent in a contribution.
  • The former vice president is preparing to go to Chicago for another round of fundraising events starting June 12. CBRE Group chairman Robert Wislow will host one gathering.
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2019.
Mark Makela | Reuters

If you want to be a member of the national finance committee for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, be prepared to raise up to $100,000.

The former vice president's campaign is calling on its network of bundlers to help put together thousands of dollars in contributions. There are four tiers of fundraisers in the Biden system, according to an invitation CNBC obtained through a donor who recently sent in a contribution.

  • The "Advocate" group requires members to raise $25,000 by June 30.
  • The "Protector" group is required to bring in $50,000 in 2019.
  • A "Unifier" must rake in $100,000 this year.
  • A "Power Raiser" must acquire 10 unique contributions of $100 or more each month. Each of these donations "must be from a different, new-to-you donor," according to the invitation.

The invitation pitches donors and fundraisers a chance to be one of Biden's "most dedicated supporters" and to help "fuel a professional and inclusive campaign."

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign declined to comment.

Biden's bundler targets are the latest signs that the Democratic frontrunner is distancing himself from rivals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have sought to build goodwill among grassroots donors while shunning big-money backers.

So far, Biden's early fundraising strategy appears to be paying off. He racked up $6.3 million in his first full day in the campaign, ahead of the rest of the primary field. He has also roped in supporters from the finance, real estate and media industries, including famed short seller Jim Chanos, real estate executive Bruce Mosler and private equity executive Sandy Robertson.

Biden will be coming to New York on June 17 for fundraising events, including one hosted by Chanos and featuring Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who will introduce the former vice president. A group of fundraisers met at Robertson's San Francisco home on Sunday with two senior campaign advisors to discuss their strategy for the Bay Area. Biden is expected to start a fundraising tour there at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the former vice president is preparing to go to Chicago for another round of fundraising events starting June 12. While visiting the Windy City, he will be hosted by Robert Wislow, the chairman of commercial real estate behemoth CBRE Group, according to people familiar with the matter. Tickets for the gathering are expected to go up to $2,800, these people added.

Wislow supported Barack Obama when he first ran for president in 2008, but he has contributed to Republican causes as well. He also hosted fundraisers for former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

Wislow did not return repeated requests for comment.