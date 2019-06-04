Netflix shares rise on upgrade: 'Unstoppable lead in subscription video streaming'

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tiffany, Lands' End,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow futures point to 200-point gain after China comments on trade...

U.S. stock index futures rose after China's Commerce Ministry said the trade dispute with the U.S. should be resolved with dialogue.

China Commerce Ministry: US trade dispute will need to be solved...

China Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.

Fed's Evans: 'Pretty comfortable' with policy, but 'nervous'...

China is ramping up its own chip industry. That could hurt...

The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.

Investors want a Fed rate cut before economy turns

Financial markets — not to mention the White House — are demanding a cut, and it's likely to get at least one before the year ends.

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

Netflix shares rise on upgrade: 'Unstoppable lead'

Loop Capital Markets increased its rating on Netflix shares to buy from hold on Monday.

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Crypto founder, at charity lunch, wants to change Buffett's...

Justin Sun appears on "Squawk Box" to discuss his record setting $4.57 million bid in a charity auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett.

CVS to open 1,500 HealthHUB stores over next two years

CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announces ahead of its investor day. These stores are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health...

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • "We continue to think that NFLX has built an unstoppable lead in subscription video streaming," Loop Capital Markets said.
  • Loop increased its rating on Netflix shares to buy from hold on Monday.
  • There's a "structural difference" to Netflix's advantage, Loop said.
Netflix CEO and founder Reed Hastings
Joan Cros Garcia | Corbis | Getty Images

Netflix shares were upgraded to buy from hold by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, saying the digital media company stock is set to climb more than 25%.

"We continue to think that NFLX has built an unstoppable lead in subscription video streaming and the margin opportunity is expanding as it increasingly becomes content producer, distributor and retailer," Loop analyst Alan Gould said in a note to investors. Gould noted that the rating upgrade comes as Loop added internet industry analyst Rob Sanderson to the firm's team.

There's a "structural difference" to Netflix's advantage compared to that of cable networks or digital competitors, Loop said. Netflix has a "combination of content production, aggregation and distribution" that "should lead to a greater share of the value chain and ultimately higher margin for streamers that achieve massive scale."

Netflix shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading from Monday's close of $336.63 a share. The shares are down 12% in the last month amid a broader market pullback. Loop has a $425 price target on Netflix shares.