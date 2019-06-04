Mark Cuban keeps a book in his bathroom that he says makes him a better investor

Mark Cuban is not content resting on his laurels as a billionaire entrepreneur. Cuban often describes himself as a voracious reader who believes that "life-long learning is probably the greatest skill" a successful person can have.
What's more, the Dallas Mavericks owner and star of ABC's "Shark Tank " says he never wants to stop reading and learning, because it makes him a better investor, especially in the tech space, which is always evolving.
"I've been on Amazon doing the machine learning tutorials," Cuban recently told Yahoo Finance. Cuban said he has been learning how to build neural networks, which are computer algorithms modeled after the brain that are used in artificial intelligence, as well as taking online computer coding classes to learn the latest versions of programming language Python.
Cuban said he even keeps a copy of the book "Machine Learning for Dummies" in his bathroom. The book's cover purports to help readers to do things like "understand machine learning fundamentals" and "make sense of machine learning algorithms."
That's because Cuban sees AI as the future, and as an investor, he wants to be prepared.
In 2017, Cuban told a crowd at the SXSW Conference that he expects the world's first trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur.
"The more I understand [AI], the more I get excited about it," he said.
And earlier this year at the 2019 SXSW Conference, Cuban reiterated his belief that artificial intelligence technology represents a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs.
"As big as PCs were an impact, as big as the internet was, AI is just going to dwarf it," Cuban told Recode. "And if you don't understand it, you're going to fall behind. Particularly if you run a business."
So for Cuban, learning more about evolving technology is not about being the best coder, but about being the best investor.
"I want to understand it so I understand all the nuanced elements of it and how it works so that I have an advantage," Cuban tells Yahoo Finance.
Cuban, who has an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes, is a frequent investor in tech start-ups. Crunchbase counts more than 120 startups that Cuban has invested with, including the British company Synthesia, which makes AI-powered video technology and picked up $3.1 million in funding from a group of investors that included Cuban in April.
And the "Shark Tank"-featured startup that Cuban calls the show's "No.1 success story" is Car360, a company that uses machine learning and augmented reality technology to take 360-degree photos of automobiles, and which sold to Carvana for $22 million last year.
