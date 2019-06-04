Most parents would make this mistake for the sake of their kid's college fund

Parenting involves a lot of sacrifice, particularly when it comes to paying for college.

Because the price tag on higher education has been increasing significantly for decades, it's harder than ever to afford. Still, 56% are willing to go into debt to put their kids through school, according to a new report by Country Financial.

The average person said they would go $31,000 in the red for their child, the April 2019 survey of more than 1,000 adults found.

In addition to covering sky-high tuition tabs, which have jumped 44% at private colleges and 55% at public schools over the last decade, most parents said they would also pay for pricey private tutoring, SAT or ACT prep classes, athletic coaching and music, language or art lessons — regardless of whether they could afford it.