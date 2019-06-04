Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to be sent to New York's notorious Rikers Island jail: Reports

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."The Fedread more
Stocks rose as global trade fears appeared to decrease after comments from China's Commerce Ministry and a top Mexican official.US Marketsread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.Marketsread more
Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Log in with Apple service.Technologyread more
The inventory bloat is concentrated in the automotive sector, which is experiencing weaker sales.Economyread more
Wall Street analysts from major banks initiated coverage on Uber on Tuesday.Marketsread more
Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.Politicsread more
China Ministry of Commerce says the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.Marketsread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes the market could push the Federal Reserve to cut rates within weeks.Trading Nationread more
Chosun Ilbo, the largest daily newspaper in South Korea, reported last week that North Korea's special envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok-chol, was killed by a firing squad...Politicsread more
Biden would push for net-zero emissions by 2050, reenter the Paris climate accords and ban new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters, among other initiatives.Politicsread more
Paul Manafort, the former chief of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is reportedly set to be sent from federal prison to New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail.
The 70-year-old Manafort, who is serving a federal prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years in connection with charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller, faces pending charges of mortgage fraud and other felonies in New York state.
Those charges have been lodged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
A spokesman for Vance did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC.
Fox News first reported that Manafort, now in minimum security federal prison in Pennsylvania, would be sent to Rikers Island, located between the Bronx and Queens in New York City. The transfer is expected to happen by Thursday.
The Rikers jail complex is infamous in New York for housing violent felons facing state charges, and having chronic problems with gangs, as well as numerous incidents of guards beating inmates, including adolescent detainees.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who first annnounced plans to shutter Rikers by 2026, in April said the facility would close a year before that.
Mueller was convicted at his first federal trial in Virginia last year of bank fraud, tax fraud and failing to file a foreign bank account.
He later pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiracy.