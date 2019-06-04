PayPal investing about $11 million in Swedish financial tech start-up Tink

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...US Economyread more
The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.Technologyread more
The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
In an interview at the Money20/20 Europe conference, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said Chinese tech stocks have taken a hit from the trade war between the U.S. and China.Technologyread more
Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.Retailread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday afternoon amid ongoing global trade tensions.Asia Marketsread more
Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...Politicsread more
Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Australia's central bank cut its main cash rate a quarter of a percentage point to a record low of 1.25% on Tuesday, a well-flagged move given weakness in inflation and...Central Banksread more
Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday.Traderead more
PayPal Holdings has invested 10 million euros ($11.2 million) in Tink, a Swedish company that enables banks and financial technology start-ups to access financial data more easily, the companies said on Tuesday.
The San Jose, California-based payments company will use Tink's technology to allow customers to connect their bank accounts to their PayPal accounts, the firms said.
Tink will use the funding to expand its team, build new products and connect to more banks, it said. The company had last raised 56 million euros ($62.7 million) in February from investors including Insight Venture Partners and the venture capital arms of banks Nordea and ABN Amro Group NV.
Founded in 2012, Stockholm-based Tink has developed a platform that aggregates data from thousands of banks across Europe, allowing third parties such as startups or other banks to use the information to build and power products and services.
It works with banks including BNP Paribas and financial technology companies such as Klarna AB.
Tink is among the companies hoping to take advantage of the Payments Services Directive 2 (PSD2), new European Union payment-related rules that allow consumers to bypass banks by authorizing third parties to access their banking data and initiate payments on their behalf.
Proponents of so-called open banking believe that making it easier for third parties to access consumers' data will foster more competition in the banking sector and lead to better products and services.
"This is where the market is heading," Tink's chief executive and co-founder, Daniel Kjellen, said in an interview.
"You see two mega trends in banking: a move from analog to digital and from closed to open."
Kjellen said connecting to Tink's platform makes it simpler for startups to access the data than having to plug into each bank separately.
PayPal's investment in Tink comes less than a week after U.S. financial data aggregator Plaid announced it was expanding to the UK, in part to take advantage of new open-banking rules in the region.
Like Tink, Plaid aggregates information from thousands of banks which is used by financial technology startups to power their apps and services.
Kjellen declined to disclose whether Tink had any plans to expand to the United States.