GOP senators hope Trump is bluffing on Mexico tariffs so they don't have to block them

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, center, Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, right, and Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, listen to a question during a news conference after a weekly conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Republicans hope President Donald Trump will back off his threatened tariffs on Mexico before he forces lawmakers into another public confrontation.

GOP senators have broadly signaled they oppose the 5% duties on all Mexican imports, which would take effect on Monday. If Trump follows through on the tariffs — a move that could harm the U.S. economy and hurt border state senators politically — Republicans may have to vote for a second time this year to oppose a flex of executive power by the president.

After a Tuesday lunch during which GOP senators spoke to White House officials about the tariff strategy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "there is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure." But the Kentucky Republican hopes Trump will stand down before his caucus has to decide whether to rebuke the president.

"Our hope is that the tariffs will be avoided and we won't have to answer any hypotheticals such as you suggest," McConnell said when a reporter asked if the Senate would vote on a resolution to block the tariffs. As Trump is expected to use executive emergency powers to implement the duties, Congress could try to vote to block them — as lawmakers did earlier this year when Trump declared a national emergency to secure money for his proposed border wall.

The latest protectionist move from the Republican president has left a party that traditionally backs free trade scrambling to decide how to respond. Many members of the GOP-held Senate believe tariffs on Mexico will derail a strong U.S. economy, but the same lawmakers do not want to run afoul of a president who has shown willingness to eviscerate Republicans who disagree with him.

After the lunch Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told reporters that Trump should not expect as much support for the tariffs as the GOP gave him the last time he declared a national emergency. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added that he worried the duties would damage Texas' economy.

"If the outcome of this game of chicken is massive new tariffs that destroy jobs in Texas and across America that would be a terrible outcome," he said.

Sixty-seven senators would need to vote to block the tariffs to make a veto-proof majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. If all Democrats and independents who caucus with them vote to reject the duties, 20 GOP senators would have to join them.

Asked Tuesday about the possible outcome of a vote, Senate Majority Whip John Thune said, "We don't know, this is all very hypothetical at this point." The South Dakota Republican said tariffs are a "hard sell" for the president and added that the situation "has a different feel to it than the last time" Trump declared a national emergency.