South Korea's first quarter GDP shrinks, adding pressure for rate cut

The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday morning amid ongoing global trade tensions. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision later...Asia Marketsread more
Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Mary Daly, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said the U.S. economy is in "harmony" now.US Economyread more
Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...Politicsread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
American prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a motion by Chinese tech giant Huawei seeking information on the grounds for a government request to disqualify the company's...Technologyread more
The launch of Apple's sign-in software underscores its multi-year effort to organize its marketing and engineering efforts around privacy.Technologyread more
Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.Technologyread more
The talks come as the apparel industry continues to struggle amid sweeping changes. A number of retailers that cater to teens have filed for bankruptcy over the past few...Retailread more
"The president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude ... [and] investors are going to pay less" for stocks, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
South Korea's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the first quarter while core inflation slowed to a near 20-year low in May, data showed on Tuesday, adding to the case for the central bank to cut interest rates.
The country's gross domestic product contracted by a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the January-March period from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea's revised data showed, a notch faster than a 0.3% decline estimated earlier.
Statistics Korea said separately core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.6% in May from a year earlier, slower than the 0.7% gain in April and the weakest since a 0.1% rise set in December 1999.
"Treasury bond yields have already gone below the policy rate and today's data, along with the market interest rates, will push the central bank for a rate cut," said Oh Chang-sob, fixed-income strategist at Korea Investment & Securities.
Both sets of data were released before financial markets commenced trading.
The BOK's monetary policy committee held the benchmark interest rate unchanged last Friday but a split vote in the decision was widely interpreted by investors as a central bank signal of a rate cut in the near term.
It next reviews its policy on July 18, when the central bank is also due to release a revised economic growth forecast for this year. In April, the BOK cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.6% seen previously.
The BOK said in a statement on Tuesday construction investment and exports fared worse than initially estimated in late April, while government spending growth was revised slightly up from the estimate.
From a year earlier, Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a revised 1.7% during the first quarter, slower than a 1.8% rise estimated earlier.