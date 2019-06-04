Suzy Welch: This is what you need to do to get promoted

Getting a job promotion can be hard work.

You may be doing well in your current position, yet it usually takes more than that to climb the ladder.

"I wish I could tell you there is a shortcut for getting promoted. You know there's not," best-selling management author Suzy Welch said.

However, according to Welch, there is one key thing you need to do in order to advance in your career: over-deliver.

Delivering is "just not enough," she said.

"Instead, you have to generate new ideas, volunteer for hard assignments, beat every quota," added Welch, a CNBC contributor.