The vice chair of the Fed says if the yield curve inverts, he would take it 'seriously'

Dow surges 450 points as Fed signals it will help economy if...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

Vice Chair Clarida: If economy slows, Fed will implement policy...

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

Apple didn't just take a stance on privacy, it twisted the knife...

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Sign in with Apple service.

Fed vice chair says if the yield curve inverts, he would take it...

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Tuesday he would take the inverted yield curve "seriously" if it "persists for some time."

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Box, CVS, Mattel,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Cramer: Stock could be in trouble if Trump keeps...

"For whatever reason, the president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude — he's anti-business," CNBC's Jim Cramer contends.

Investors dumped a record amount of equity ETFs in May amid the...

Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.

This esports ETF offers new way to cash in on the gaming craze

A new esports ETF has started trading on the NYSE

Cramer: Trump going after Big Tech because he views them as...

"I know this sounds odd," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "But these are companies that the president sees as uniquely Democratic."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls for aggressive market intervention in...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, on Tuesday called for aggressive government intervention in U.S. markets in a wide-ranging and detailed proposal to create...

CVS signals it may close some stores as it looks to expand new...

CVS Health signaled it may close more stores, even as it redesigns some of its locations to focus more on health services Tuesday at the company's investor day.

The vice chair of the Fed says if the yield curve inverts, he would take it 'seriously'

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • If the yield curve inverts as it has...and if it persists for some time, that's obviously something I would definitely take seriously, " Clarida says.
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is now below that of the 3-month bill, inverting part of the so-called yield curve.
  • An inverted yield curve is seen by experts as a sign that an economic recession may be on the horizon.
Richard Clarida
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Tuesday he would take the inverted yield curve "seriously" if it "persists for some time."

"I do think you have to look at the yield curve. I think historically a flat yield curve doesn't convey a lot of information. If the yield curve inverts as it has...and if it persists for some time, that's obviously something I would definitely take seriously," Clarida said in an interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is now below that of the 3-month bill, inverting part of the so-called yield curve. An inverted yield curve is seen by experts and the Fed as a sign that an economic recession may be on the horizon.

Clarida didn't clarify how long the yield curve would have to stay inverted for him to take seriously.

"I would not view this as a strong signal of concern. We are early into it. It's certainly something we'll keep looking at," Clarida said. 

The benchmark Treasury yield continued to collapse on concerns of slowing global growth and the escalated trade war. It had fallen 7 basis points to 2.067% this week, its lowest level in about 20 months.

Clarida also said Tuesday the central bank will implement policy to keep the economy in a good place if conditions change.﻿

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.