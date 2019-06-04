Toyota tells US dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to $1 billion

Skip Navigation
Dow surges 450 points as Fed signals it will help economy if...

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.

Vice Chair Clarida: If economy slows, Fed will implement policy...

He said he will be watching current conditions, in particular the trade war and the inverted yield curve in the bond market, for clues about where the Fed should go next.

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

Apple didn't just take a stance on privacy, it twisted the knife...

Apple now requires apps that use Facebook or Google sign-in options to use its new privacy-focused Sign in with Apple service.

Farmer sentiment hits lowest level since before Trump's election

Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...

Tiffany says sales to Chinese tourists are plummeting because of...

Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourists, the company said Tuesday.

Fed vice chair says if the yield curve inverts, he would take it...

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Tuesday he would take the inverted yield curve "seriously" if it "persists for some time."

Instagram will now let advertisers put more 'influencer' ads in...

Instagram is rolling out "branded content ads"

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Box, CVS, Mattel,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Cramer: Stock could be in trouble if Trump keeps...

"For whatever reason, the president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude — he's anti-business," CNBC's Jim Cramer contends.

Investors dumped a record amount of equity ETFs in May amid the...

Equity ETFs had $19.9 billion in outflows last month, according to a recent report from State Street Global Advisors.

This esports ETF offers new way to cash in on the gaming craze

A new esports ETF has started trading on the NYSE

Autos

Toyota tells US dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to $1 billion

Key Points
  • Toyota Motor has told its U.S. dealers that it estimates tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by President Donald Trump could cost the automaker's major suppliers between $215 million and $1.07 billion
  • Toyota's sales chief also told dealers that 65% of the Tacoma midsize pickup trucks the Japanese automakers plans to sell in the U.S. market in 2019 will be imported from its plant in Baja, Mexico.
Robert "Bob" Carter, senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc., speaks during an event at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Toyota Motor has told its U.S. dealers that it estimates tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by President Donald Trump could cost the automaker's major suppliers between $215 million and $1.07 billion, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The email, dated June 3, from Toyota's North American sales chief, Bob Carter, also told dealers that 65% of the Tacoma midsize pickup trucks the Japanese automakers plans to sell in the U.S. market in 2019 will be imported from its plant in Baja, Mexico.

  • President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on goods imported from Mexico on June 10.
  • The big three automakers each have billions of dollars at stake due both production and suppliers in Mexico.
  • Shares of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford dropped in trading Friday.