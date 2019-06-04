Trump: It would be 'foolish' for Republicans to try to block new tariffs on Mexico

Stocks rose as global trade fears appeared to decrease after comments from China's Commerce Ministry and a top Mexican official.US Marketsread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.Marketsread more
Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."The Fedread more
Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.Politicsread more
Wall Street analysts from major banks initiated coverage on Uber on Tuesday.Marketsread more
China Ministry of Commerce says the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.Marketsread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes the market could push the Federal Reserve to cut rates within weeks.Trading Nationread more
Chosun Ilbo, the largest daily newspaper in South Korea, reported last week that North Korea's special envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok-chol, was killed by a firing squad...Politicsread more
Biden would push for net-zero emissions by 2050, reenter the Paris climate accords and ban new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters, among other initiatives.Politicsread more
In a reflection of the progress LGBTQ Americans have made of late, the range of investment products tailored to their concerns and interests has also been growing in scope and...Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's non-dominant position in the global smartphone market proves it is not a monopoly.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his newly unveiled threat to slap 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports — and he said it would be "foolish" for Republican lawmakers to try and stop him.
Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Asked by a reporter whether Mexico, which sent a delegation to the U.S. this week for talks with U.S. officials on the tariff and immigration disputes, has done enough to avoid the new duties, Trump said, "No, we haven't started yet."
When pressed to give his thoughts on Republicans who have signaled that they might take action to block the tariffs, Trump said, "I don't think they will do that."
"I think if they do, it's foolish," Trump added.
Multiple outlets have reported that Republicans in Congress have met to discuss whether to go against Trump on his latest protectionist threat, which would steadily increase tariffs on all Mexican imports to 25% by October unless Mexico makes strides in stopping illegal immigration to the U.S.
Trump had initially tweeted that the flow of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. would have to "STOP," but administration officials later said that there was no specific level of reduction they were looking for.
CNN reported Tuesday, however, that there was clear GOP plan to handle the president's tariff threat, which could also jeopardize the new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that is meant to replace NAFTA.
Even as some experts hypothesized that the White House wouldn't actually follow through on Trump's plan, which would partly marry the issues of trade and immigration, Trump sounded more and more committed to the plan over the weekend.
"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they've been "talking" for 25 years," Trump tweeted Sunday. "We want action, not talk."
The presser with May came as part of Trump's second visit to Britain, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day allied invasion of Normandy, France, during World War II.
The event also came just three days before May was set to resign as U.K. prime minister, after struggling throughout her tenure to secure a deal for Britain to leave the European Union in accordance with the 2016 Brexit vote.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.