Trump: It would be 'foolish' for Republicans to try to block new tariffs on Mexico

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow rises more than 200 points as trade tensions decrease, tech...

Stocks rose as global trade fears appeared to decrease after comments from China's Commerce Ministry and a top Mexican official.

US Marketsread more

Stan Druckenmiller sold stocks and bought Treasurys after Trump's...

Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.

Marketsread more

Powell says the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the...

Powell began a speech Tuesday in Chicago by addressing "recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters."

The Fedread more

Trump: It would be 'foolish' for Republicans to try and block...

Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Politicsread more

Wall Street analysts come out very bullish on Uber

Wall Street analysts from major banks initiated coverage on Uber on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

China: US trade dispute needs to be solved with dialogue and...

China Ministry of Commerce says the trade conflict with the U.S. will need to be resolved through further talks.

Marketsread more

Don't rule out a June rate cut, market bull Tony Dwyer says

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes the market could push the Federal Reserve to cut rates within weeks.

Trading Nationread more

Fate of 'executed' North Korean official is murky after report...

Chosun Ilbo, the largest daily newspaper in South Korea, reported last week that North Korea's special envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok-chol, was killed by a firing squad...

Politicsread more

Biden unveils $1.7 trillion climate plan, paid for by reversing...

Biden would push for net-zero emissions by 2050, reenter the Paris climate accords and ban new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters, among other initiatives.

Politicsread more

Investing opportunities are expanding for the LGBTQ community

In a reflection of the progress LGBTQ Americans have made of late, the range of investment products tailored to their concerns and interests has also been growing in scope and...

Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more

Tim Cook says Apple is not a monopoly as the government begins...

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's non-dominant position in the global smartphone market proves it is not a monopoly.

Technologyread more

CVS Health promises double-digit earnings growth by 2022 as Aetna...

CVS Health tried to allay investor concerns Tuesday over its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna last year, projecting double-digit growth after the two companies...

Health and Scienceread more
Politics

Trump: It would be 'foolish' for Republicans to try to block new tariffs on Mexico

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his newly unveiled threat to slap 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports — and he said it would be "foolish" for Republican lawmakers to try and stop him.
  • Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.
  • Asked by a reporter whether Mexico, which sent a delegation to the U.S. this week for talks with U.S. officials on the tariff and immigration disputes, has done enough to avoid the new import taxes, Trump said, "No, we haven't started yet."
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London, Britain, June 4, 2019.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his newly unveiled threat to slap 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports — and he said it would be "foolish" for Republican lawmakers to try and stop him.

Trump reaffirmed that his new policy "will take effect next week" during a press conference in London alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Asked by a reporter whether Mexico, which sent a delegation to the U.S. this week for talks with U.S. officials on the tariff and immigration disputes, has done enough to avoid the new duties, Trump said, "No, we haven't started yet."

When pressed to give his thoughts on Republicans who have signaled that they might take action to block the tariffs, Trump said, "I don't think they will do that."

"I think if they do, it's foolish," Trump added.

Multiple outlets have reported that Republicans in Congress have met to discuss whether to go against Trump on his latest protectionist threat, which would steadily increase tariffs on all Mexican imports to 25% by October unless Mexico makes strides in stopping illegal immigration to the U.S.

Trump had initially tweeted that the flow of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. would have to "STOP," but administration officials later said that there was no specific level of reduction they were looking for.

CNN reported Tuesday, however, that there was clear GOP plan to handle the president's tariff threat, which could also jeopardize the new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that is meant to replace NAFTA.

Even as some experts hypothesized that the White House wouldn't actually follow through on Trump's plan, which would partly marry the issues of trade and immigration, Trump sounded more and more committed to the plan over the weekend.

"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they've been "talking" for 25 years," Trump tweeted Sunday. "We want action, not talk."

The presser with May came as part of Trump's second visit to Britain, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day allied invasion of Normandy, France, during World War II.

The event also came just three days before May was set to resign as U.K. prime minister, after struggling throughout her tenure to secure a deal for Britain to leave the European Union in accordance with the 2016 Brexit vote.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.