Trump tells British PM: We'll have a very substantial trade deal

Market focus has shifted to monetary policy this week, with a flurry of central banks across the world set to announce whether to adjust interest rate settings.US Marketsread more
The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.Technologyread more
Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.Technologyread more
Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...Politicsread more
Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.Technologyread more
Justin Sun appears on "Squawk Box" to discuss his record setting $4.57 million bid in a charity auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announces ahead of its investor day. These stores are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health...Health and Scienceread more
Luminous wants to use silicon photonics -- a way to move data quickly with light -- to build a chip that can outperform Google's latest AI hardware. Big names are signing on.Technologyread more
Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.Retailread more
Beijing is stepping up its warnings against the U.S. by cautioning Chinese people about working, studying and traveling in America.Politicsread more
About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.Health and Scienceread more
Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that the United States would do a very substantial and fair deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.
"I think we'll have a very very substantial trade deal, it'll be a very fair deal, and I think it's something we both want to do," Trump told May and business leaders at the start of a roundtable meeting. "We're going to get it done."
Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job and said he didn't know May's timings but that she should stick around.
"I don't know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let's do this deal," Trump said.
May is due to resign on Friday, but will remain in post while a contest is held to replace her.
The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump's state visit to Britain. They will later hold a press conference.
"We are your largest partner... I think there's a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now," Trump said.