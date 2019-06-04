Trump tells British PM: We'll have a very substantial trade deal

Skip Navigation
Dow futures rally on hopes of a resolution to Mexico tariffs

Market focus has shifted to monetary policy this week, with a flurry of central banks across the world set to announce whether to adjust interest rate settings.

China is ramping up its own chip industry. That could hurt...

The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Crypto founder, at charity lunch, wants to change Buffett's...

Justin Sun appears on "Squawk Box" to discuss his record setting $4.57 million bid in a charity auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett.

CVS to open 1,500 HealthHUB stores over next two years

CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announces ahead of its investor day. These stores are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health...

Bill Gates,Travis Kalanick bet on A.I. chip start-up using light...

Luminous wants to use silicon photonics -- a way to move data quickly with light -- to build a chip that can outperform Google's latest AI hardware. Big names are signing on.

Walmart is going after high school students in war for talent

Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.

China warns citizens against travel to the US

Beijing is stepping up its warnings against the U.S. by cautioning Chinese people about working, studying and traveling in America.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Fed's Mary Daly says trade escalation is not the only risk facing...

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...

Trump tells British PM: We'll have a very substantial trade deal

Key Points
  • The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump's state visit to Britain.
  • They will later hold a press conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (L)
Alex Wong | Getty Images

Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that the United States would do a very substantial and fair deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

"I think we'll have a very very substantial trade deal, it'll be a very fair deal, and I think it's something we both want to do," Trump told May and business leaders at the start of a roundtable meeting. "We're going to get it done."

Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job and said he didn't know May's timings but that she should stick around.

"I don't know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let's do this deal," Trump said.

May is due to resign on Friday, but will remain in post while a contest is held to replace her.

The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump's state visit to Britain. They will later hold a press conference.

"We are your largest partner... I think there's a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now," Trump said.