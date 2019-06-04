US denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.Politicsread more
Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...Politicsread more
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.Technologyread more
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...Politicsread more
Computer scientists have been working on some of their underlying technologies for more than half a century — so why can't Apple make Siri work better? Here's where virtual...Technologyread more
Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.Market Insiderread more
"Remember, good things can still happen, but don't get overconfident, because bad things can happen, too," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.Politicsread more
Chinese tourism to the U.S. has dropped for the first time in 15 years amid the ongoing trade war.Travelread more
The Trump administration has denied a General Motors request for an exemption to a 25% U.S. tariff on its Chinese-made Buick Envision sport utility vehicle.
The denial of the nearly year-old petition came in a May 29 letter from the U.S. Trade Representative's office saying the request concerns "a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."
The midsize SUV, priced starting at about $35,000, has become a target for critics of Chinese-made goods, including leaders of the United Auto Workers union and members in key political swing states such as Michigan and Ohio.
GM said it was aware of the denial and has been paying the tariff since July. GM has not raised the sticker price to account for the tariff.