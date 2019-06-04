US urges judge to deny Huawei motion in government effort to disqualify lawyer

The Huawei logo is display during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

U.S. prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to reject a motion by China's Huawei seeking information on the grounds for a government request to disqualify the company's lead defense lawyer in a criminal case alleging bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Last month, prosecutors argued Huawei lawyer James Cole's prior position as the No. 2 official in the U.S. Department of Justice created conflicts of interest that necessitated his removal.

The prosecutors said Cole, who served as deputy attorney general (DAG) until 2015, represented the government in a related investigation, without disclosing details. Huawei asked the court to review "overbroad" redactions in the U.S. motion seeking his removal.

Huawei wants prosecutors to reveal "the very information it is trying to prevent the new client from learning," the prosecutors said in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York.

"The conflict presented here is unprecedented," the prosecutors argued. The government was not aware of any other senior DOJ official who had sought to represent a client that had been part of his government work, "let alone when the former representation involved classified information," they said.

A spokesman for Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, declined to comment, and Cole did not respond to a request for comment. Cole entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Huawei in March.