Analysts doubt feds will go 'nuclear' on big tech, but see the increased scrutiny as a growing risk

A group of Wall Street analysts are flagging the risk of more regulatory scrutiny for big technology companies. But for the most part, they have doubts that Facebook, Amazon or Google-parent company Alphabet would really get broken up.

In notes to clients Tuesday, analysts from Baird, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James and others acknowledged the increased oversight as a drag on tech stock prices. Over the long-term though, they said it's unlikely that government officials go as far as forcing companies apart.

"Breaking up is hard… and unlikely," Baird senior research analyst Colin Sebastian wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. He said the likelihood of "nuclear options" such as forced break-ups or exposing search or feed algorithms, remain "fairly low."

Major tech stocks tumbled to start the week after reports that the Justice Department is preparing an antitrust probe of Google. On Monday, Reuters reported that the same department has been given jurisdiction over Apple's practices as part of a broader review into the behavior of tech companies, while Federal Trade Commission has reportedly assumed oversight of looking into Amazon and Facebook's effect on competition.

Shares of Facebook and Google parent Alphabet lost a total $130 billion in market value and sending the Nasdaq into correction territory. In the aftermath, some Wall Street analysts chose to look on the bright side and point to the fact that these probes are in early stages. No fines or changes in business practices are expected anytime soon.

"Overall, it is difficult to know the exact path of increased scrutiny around large tech companies or the timeframe, which could be multiple years," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said in a note to clients. "Valuations look more attractive at current levels… but we recognize that antitrust scrutiny will remain an overhang across the mega-cap names."