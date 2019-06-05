US airlines are bumping more travelers as Boeing 737 Max planes grounded

Here's some unwelcome news to start the summer travel season: Your chances of getting bumped off your flight is on the rise.

After boasting record low bumping rates, U.S. airlines in the first three months of this year denied boarding to travelers at the highest rate since 2017, an increase partially driven by the grounding of Boeing 737 Max that took more than 70 of the high-capacity planes out of service, according to Department of Transportation data released Wednesday.

Aviation authorities worldwide, including the Federal Aviation Administration, grounded the Boeing jets after two fatal crashes of the model, one in Indonesia and another in Ethiopia, within five months of one another. A total of 346 people were killed in the two crashes.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which have 58 of the jets in their fleets combined and posted higher-than-average bumping rates, told federal officials that the 737 Max grounding hurt their results, the Department of Transportation said in its report. Bad weather added to the number of passengers who were denied boarding, said American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein.

After the violent dragging of passenger David Dao off a plane flying for United Airlines in April 2017 sparked a public-relations disaster for the carrier, airlines have taken measures to avoid involuntary bumping such as alerting passengers of oversold flights before they get to the airport so they can opt to rebook themselves on apps and websites as well as an increase in compensation for passengers who are okay with getting bumped.