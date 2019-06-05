Amazon debuts its new delivery drone

Amazon unveiled its latest delivery drone at the re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on June 5, 2019. Amazon

Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The delivery vehicle is part of a push inside Amazon to speed up its delivery times for Prime members. It's just begun to roll out free one-day shipping to Prime members in North America. The company said in a blog post it believes autonomous drones can help it reduce shipping times.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of the company's worldwide consumer division, revealed on-stage at the conference that Amazon has created a new, electric delivery drone that should be used "within months" to deliver packages to customers. The drones can carry packages under 5 lbs. to customers within a half-hour and can fly up to 15 miles, according to Wilke. He also explained that the company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence to help drones navigate safely to their destinations, and drop off packages safely. Detecting telephone wires, people, property and even small animals on the ground all require careful sensing and collision avoidance systems.

