How Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft are competing for the screen in your car

The automotive industry is increasingly relying on tech companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft to bring the power of our phones and artificial intelligence into the vehicle.
Apple rolled out updates to CarPlay at WWDC this week and said that CarPlay is now available in 90% of new vehicles in the U.S.
Google announced an update to Android Auto last month at Google I/O and said the first car with the Android operating system natively built in, called Android Automotive, will be available next year.
Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa and other virtual assistants are also gaining popularity in automobiles. Nearly 700 million of these software platforms will be enabled in vehicles by 2024, according to the latest forecast from IHS Markit.
Watch the video to learn why how big tech is competing for the screen in our cars.