How Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft are competing for the screen in your car

Dow jumps 200 points as stocks surge for a second day on Fed...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates soon.

The FANG stocks are flashing a warning signal for the entire...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Walmart CEO: Federal minimum wage 'is lagging behind,' Congress...

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low."

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

Amazon debuts its new delivery drone

Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

There's a drawback to the Fed rate cuts the market so craves

Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

How Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are getting into our cars

Tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are partnering with carmakers to bring the power of our phones and AI into the vehicle.

Fed says business are worried about Trump's trade war despite...

The U.S. central bank said its surveys of business contacts pointed to a "slight improvement" in growth in economic activity, which it described as being "modest" from April...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Campbell Soup, Vera...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Tech

How Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft are competing for the screen in your car

Andrew Evers@andevers6
Tech

The automotive industry is increasingly relying on tech companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft to bring the power of our phones and artificial intelligence into the vehicle.

Apple rolled out updates to CarPlay at WWDC this week and said that CarPlay is now available in 90% of new vehicles in the U.S.

Google announced an update to Android Auto last month at Google I/O and said the first car with the Android operating system natively built in, called Android Automotive, will be available next year.

Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa and other virtual assistants are also gaining popularity in automobiles. Nearly 700 million of these software platforms will be enabled in vehicles by 2024, according to the latest forecast from IHS Markit.

Watch the video to learn why how big tech is competing for the screen in our cars.