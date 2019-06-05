CCTV Script 03/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 3, 2019, Wednesday.

Why the Brexit is in deadlock today? One reason is that the whole Brexit process that's set up is going to take layers of testing to get the deal through. The draft must be approved by the British cabinet, approved at EU summit, voted on by the House of Commons and confirmed by the European parliament. However, divisions in the House of Commons have made the domestic vote a formidable obstacle. Another important reason is British Prime Minister Theresa May's poor judgment.

In 2017, Theresa may abruptly called a snap general election in an attempt to expand her party's representation in parliament and gain more influence over Brexit, Instead of an expected landslide, the snap election cost Theresa may's conservatives their absolute majority in parliament

After the election, May's conservative party had 13 fewer seats than before, the Labor party, by contrast, gained a whopping 30 seats. So the conservatives will have to form a coalition with the Northern Ireland democratic unionist party, and the change in the parliament doomed the subsequent divergence of the Brexit agreement.

The failure of the snap election has further fragmented the parliament, and in such a divided parliament, Brexit may have become a tool of political gaming at this time. Let's take a look at the main opposition to the agreement.

The first is the Northern Ireland democratic unionist party, which is in coalition with the conservatives, this party does not want Northern Ireland to be treated differently by the UK government because of its last-ditch safeguard clause, and has consistently opposed the deal. Wilson even described the Brexit deal as a trap, moreover, the main opposition came from the opposition labor party. Many have criticized Labor for wanting to deny it for the sake of denying it, since their main demand is a snap election to unseat the conservatives and Theresa May. For example, Johnson, the former foreign secretary and conservative MP, has been considered a strong candidate for prime minister once Theresa May resigns. He reportedly backed the deal after hearing Theresa May say she would be prepared to resign, and walked out of parliament smiling amid a crowd of tearful MPS, within the conservative party, some of the "no" votes were aimed at a snap election, a reshuffle and a change in the fragmentation of parliament. With remain and leave camps of different parties fighting each other, the British parliament can be described as a mess.

Theresa may's current strategy, it can be said, is to seek hope again and again in despair, she kept compromising but kept attacking, including offering a conditional resignation, in order to change the target of the senators who vote for "no" to the position of prime minister and collect enough votes to pass the Brexit deal

Let's take a look at how the House of Commons has voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal the last three times. In the first vote on the Brexit deal, the House of Commons rejected the original Brexit deal by a whopping 230 votes. On the second vote, it was still a no, but the margin narrowed to 149 votes. In the latest third vote, though still rejected, the margin has narrowed to 58 votes.

Now that the margin has narrowed, May has a glimmer of hope, and May probably be ready to have a fourth parliamentary vote. But now May has another obstacle: John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, who is unhappy with the continuous voting. The speaker of parliament, known as the " roaring emperor" of the British parliament, once referred to the ancient law of the British parliament in 1604, arguing that the House of Commons could not keep saying repeatedly on similar issues to prevent a third vote, and we do not rule out his interference in the fourth vote process again.

At present, the UK can only remain a member of the European Union until April 12 at the latest, we hope that with Theresa May's continuous attempts, British lawmakers can figure out what they want and find a breakthrough to deal with the deadlock in the parliament. We will wait and see.