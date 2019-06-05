CCTV Script 04/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 4, 2019, Thursday.

The latest data breach comes from an investigation by the online security company UPGUARD, the survey found that hundreds of millions of FACEBOOK user profiles are held on AWS, amazon's cloud computing server, and that this information is unintentionally and publicly accessible to anyone. Here are a few key pieces of information. First, the data is not stored by FACEBOOK itself, but a third-party app that previously worked with FACEBOOK and its partners.

For example, one of FACEBOOK's third-party partners, CULTURA COLECTIVA, a digital media company based in Mexico, left more than 540 million FACEBOOK users' records on Amazon's storage servers without any passwords, including comments, likes, reactions and account names. And we have to know this means that anyone can access this data without a password

Secondly, although these materials are not very sensitive information, not including user passwords, financial information or social security Numbers, but it exposes the disadvantages of previous cooperation between FACEBOOK and a third party, that is: Once the data is in the hands of a third party, FACEBOOK cannot well manage and guarantee the security of the data.

UPGUARD's investigation also found a security flaw in another development app embedded in FACEBOOK, called At the Pool. The app puts more sensitive data on Amazon's other storage server, which is not very large but contains more sensitive information; it includes information such as passwords for 22,000 users, although the app went offline in 2014, but the analysis pointed that this example shows that the extent to which FACEBOOK's user data is being distributed is far beyond FACEBOOK's control﻿

These two examples also illustrate the security problem of large-scale information collection and capture, that is, the data will not disappear naturally, once the cooperation ends, the discarded data may not get enough attention and protection that sparked fears in financial markets. Overnight, FACEBOOK shares plunged as much as 2 percent to an eight-month high before closing down more than 0.37 percent

A FACEBOOK spokesperson confirmed after the news broke that multiple sets of personal data were stored in amazon's AWS database. But once told of the problem, FACEBOOK partnered with AMAZON, removing the database in question. The spokesperson reiterated that FACEBOOK's policy prohibits storing user information in public databases, and there is no evidence that the data has been misused, but the company is investigating.

It's the latest one in a string of data security scandals for Facebook, after the Cambridge Analytica scandal has happened for one year, Facebook is facing constant pressure and public questioning and its actions to protect personal data security are not satisfying the outside world. We will keep an eye on this issue.