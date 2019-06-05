CCTV Script 08/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 8, 2019, Monday.

One thing is for sure: Boeing's current decision to cut production is based on the continued grounding of Boeing's 737MAX series are banned by major airlines around the world. Future uncertainty raises a big question mark over Boeing's market demand. What Boeing is doing now is stopping delivering its 737 MAX to clients, but continuing producing while assessing the status quo. Perhaps many people have the question: in the face of such great uncertainty, why not stop production? That is Boeing's dilemma.

Until Ethiopian airlines' accident, Boeing has about 4,600 orders for its 737 MAX yet to be delivered. This means that Boeing already has its supply chain and production lines in place for such a large number of orders. The dilemma is that if Boeing decides to stop production, it will disrupt the supply chain and the pace of production, dropping the whole production process into chaos. But if production is not halted, then the produced but can't be delivered aircrafts will add additional cost and risk.

The biggest risk now is that airline clients may cancel orders in future, Indonesia's Falcon Airways, for example, announced cancelling 49 orders for Boeing 737 MAX 8 which worth $6 billion at the end of March, if the other airlines will follow this step and cause a dominoes? That this most urgent problem for Boeing now. Will the updated software can get widely certification and bring 737MAX into operation again? That is the key point in the following step.

In the latest statement, Boeing's chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, apologized and said the team was working "with all our efforts" to upgrade and test the software, working with regulators and customers around the world to certify software upgrades. And the FAA will set up a review panel to conduct a "comprehensive review" of the 737 MAX's automated flight control systems and software upgrades.

This review is going to kick off on 8th, today. Before that, FAA said aviation regulators from other countries will be involved, though they didn't say which ones. The review now focuses not just on technical issues such as the reliability of the new software, but also on the "human-computer interaction" between the pilot and the system. Boeing believes the upgraded software is expected to be certified and loaded into the aircraft's control systems in the next few weeks. However, some outside analysts have questioned whether the certification process could take longer. That means Boeing's 737MAX will remain grounded for at least another two months or more from now. We will keep an eye on this issue.