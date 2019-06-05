CCTV Script 10/04/19

The first international dollar bond released by Saudi Aramco is definitely the most popular one in bond market. How popular is it? This bond was supposed to be issued at $10 billion to $15 billion, but it has gained more than $100 billion in bids, nearly 10 times oversubscribed

The oversubscription broke the record that Qatar reached last year: released at $12 billion but got $53 billion in bids. Such strong demand is an indication of the appetite for a slice of Aramco, the world's most profitable company. Recent analysis shows Aramco's net earnings are not only double those of Apple in 2018, but also more than the combined net profits of several of its peers, including Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch shell, Chevron and BP. Saudi Aramco's finance chief said the company did not need to raise money because it had a "fortress corporate position" in the market, the bond is intended to be the first public offering of investment access to this secretive oil giant. Strong demand has made Aramco's borrowing cost even cheaper than the Saudi Government's

Moody gave Saudi Aramco A rating on its international bonds, but analysis said if Aramco is not that close to Saudi government, then it probably got 3A, the highest rating, because its cash flow generated every year is enough to pay its debt. Analyst told CNBC that a negative news brought by the strong demand is that this might impact Saudi Aramco's IPO, in other words, the Saudi authorities are making it less urgent for Aramco to go public.

We know that Saudi proposed Aramco's IPO in 2016, but the process delayed again and again, it should be finished by the end of 2017, and then postponed to the second half of last year. Currently, the latest IPO timing said by Saudi is 2021, but markets are more questioning the possibility of Aramco going public. Analysis believes that Aramco is worrying about more business information will be released to the outside and stakeholders in public offerings will put more pressure to the board, requesting greater financial transparency, that are why Aramco is hesitating on IPO.

But releasing bond is different, In the words of Roger Devan, vice President of financial services firm IHS Markit, the stock and bond markets are "two very different ballgames". Bond investors are more passive compared to stakeholders as the later one usually has a louder voice in a company's operations. And this bond releasing proves that apart from IPO, Saudi has other approach to enter the capital market and realizing raising money. So that put Saudi Aramco under a bigger uncertainty. But analysts who hold optimistic view said that this bond also reflects the demand in market and a success in Aramco's IPO. We will keep an eye on this issue.