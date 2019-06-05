CCTV Script 11/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 11, 2019, Thursday.

The latest Fed Minutes were broadly in line with market expectations, but the wording of some of the details prompted debate about the future direction of Fed policy. First, as markets had expected, Minutes from the March Fed meeting showed that Fed officials recognized the current economic risks and weighed "significant uncertainties" about the outlook for the U.S. and global economies. As a result, the fed has pledged not to raise interest rates for the rest of the year but to leave room for more when the economy improves, the minutes show. Note that the words "leave room for a rate hike" are what the market is looking for, but it also creates controversy, suggesting that the Fed's policy outlook remains highly uncertain.

At the Fed's meeting in March, although most officials thought rates were likely to remain unchanged for the rest of the year, a significant number insisted further increases were possible. On the market side, however, many traders have started betting that the Fed's next interest rate move will be a cut, with the minutes suggesting that either is possible. In other words, it is entirely possible that the Fed will move in either direction, depending on the next set of economic data.

And this uncertainty also caused waves in the market, the dollar index appeared short-term rise, but then quickly fell back

U.S. stocks initially fell slightly, but then moved higher, with all three major indexes closing higher and the yield on the 10-year Treasury falling.

And even as the Fed faces uncertainty, President Trump's criticism on the Fed's past rate hikes have not stopped. From late March to early April, Trump blamed the Fed and its chairman Powell three times in a week for raising interest rates that drove up the U.S. budget deficit and stopped economic output and the stock market from growing. Trump also accused Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin of recommending Powell as Fed chairman, sources said. CNBC also spoke with Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding that, he said that despite the criticism, he did not believe Powell was the wrong person to lead the fed.

Steven Mnuchin

United States Secretary of the Treasury

I don't feel like I've picked the wrong person but I respect the president's views and his views of the economy where he's had tremendous insight. I don't think there's any reason whatsoever to be concerned about the independence of the Fed.

At the same time, Mnuchin fueled up the market, stressing that the outlook for the US economy remained strong

Steven Mnuchin

United States Secretary of the Treasury

Last year we had plenty of gaps and we outperformed everybody else. I expect we're going to have a very strong year this year, and we'll see where it comes out. But we have every reason to believe the U.S. economy is still the bright spot in world growth.

As for the Fed's policy uncertainty, markets will be watching the wording in every Fed Meeting, at this moment, the coming U.S. and global economic data will be important to the Fed. We will keep an eye on this issue.