CCTV Script 15/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 15, 2019, Monday.

有分析认为，目前，美国西南航空和美国航空公司延长停飞决定的主要原因之一，是为夏季美国国内的旅游高峰期做好准备。那么以防波音737MAX系列的风险和临时变化，这两家航空巨头干脆跳过夏季恢复运营这个系列客机的可能性，来最大程度上将客机调度变得更加的可靠。即使，这样做的代价，意味着在美国国内，这两家公司将持续面临每天数百个航班的取消。

One of the main reasons for southwest and American airlines' decision to extend their grounding is to prepare for the summer travel rush in the United States, analysts said. So in the event of risks and temporary changes to Boeing's 737MAX, the two aerospace giants will skip the possibility of resuming operations over the summer to make scheduling as reliable as possible. Even so, the cost of doing so means the two companies will continue to face hundreds of cancellations a day at home.

首先对于西南航空来说，公司目前拥有34架波音737 MAX客机，而延长停飞意味着，西南航空每天取消90个航班。在今年第一季度，波音737MAX系列的停飞就给这家航空公司造成了一共2800个航班的取消，损失高达1.5亿美元。另外一方面对于美国航空公司来说，目前拥有24架737MAX系列客机，延长停飞将造成公司每天取消115个航班。也就是说，美国航空在今年夏季会有1.5%的航班面临取消。

First, for southwest, which currently has 34 Boeing 737 MAX jets, the extended grounding would mean 90 daily cancellations. In the first quarter of this year, the grounding of Boeing's 737MAX series caused a total of 2,800 flight cancellations at the airline, resulting in a loss of up to $150 million. On the other hand, for American airlines, which currently has 24 737MAX series aircraft, the extension of the grounding will cause the company to cancel 115 flights a day. That means American will have to cancel 1.5% of its flights this summer.

可见，如果继续停飞，给美国航空业来带的影响，将会越来越大。但这样的影响，不仅仅在美国国内，那么在国际上，也已经开始影响国际航班。在这里我们用冰岛航空来做个例子。

Obviously, if the grounding continues, the impact to the American aviation industry will grow. But the impact, not just in the United States, but internationally, has begun to affect international flights. Here we use Icelandic airlines as an example.

冰岛航空公司不久前就宣布，在今年剩下的时间中，将取消相当一部分飞往北美的国际航班，包括从冰岛飞往美国克利夫兰和加拿大哈利法克斯的航班。这样的取消规模可能在4月到6月中旬期间，达到100个航班的累积取消量。而为了抵消波音737MAX停飞而导致的客机数量不足的现状，冰岛航空不得不临时租用了三架波音另外型号的飞机，来进行补差，包括两架波音767和一架波音757-200机型。

Icelandic airlines recently announced it would cancel a significant portion of its international flights to North America for the rest of the year, including flights from Iceland to Cleveland in the U.S. and Halifax in Canada. Such cancellations are likely to reach 100 cumulative cancellations between April and mid-June. To offset the shortage of Boeing 737MAX planes, Icelandic airlines had to temporarily lease three other Boeing models, including two Boeing 767 and one Boeing 757-200

由于另外很多航空公司并没有给出目前预期的损失，所以我们还不确定波音737MAX机型停飞带来的整体航空公司方面的损失。而这样的损失将被很多因素所影响，包括：波音737MAX机型何时能够获得认证重新上天；届时，乘客们的接受程度会有多少；以及波音如何对航空公司们进行损失赔偿等等，那么如果这些因素变得消极，那么这可能意味着，全球航空业或面临更大的损失，我们也会为您持续关注。

Since many other airlines have not given the current expected losses, we are not sure about the overall airline losses caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737MAX. That loss will be affected by a number of factors, including when the Boeing 737MAX will be certified to fly again, how the degree of acceptance will be, and how does Boeing compensate airlines for losses and so on. If those factors turn negative, then that could mean even bigger losses for the global airline industry. We will keep an eye on this issue.