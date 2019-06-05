CCTV Script 16/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 16, 2019, Tuesday.

印度大选受到外界关注的有两个层面。首先，印度大选被称之为"全球规模最大的民主政治工程"，规模有多大呢？从4月11号开始投票到5月23号开始计票，印度国内将有大约9亿名已登记的选民投票，包括大约4.3亿的女性选民。这意味着涉及世界人口12%的选民将在全印度91个选区中的100万个投票站点进行投票，而为大选投票奔波的工作人员就多达了1千万人 。同时第二个层面在于，本次的选举或将创造全球最昂贵选举的纪录。

India's election is being watched on two levels. First, India's election has been called the world's biggest democratic political project, but how big is that? About 900 million registered voters, including about 430 million women, will vote in India between April 11 and May 23. This means that 12% of the world's population will vote at 1m polling stations across India's 91 constituencies, with up to 10m people working to cast their ballots. The second is that this election is likely to be the world's most expensive

印度传媒研究中心CMS就预计本年度的大选将耗资5千亿印度卢比，约合480亿元人民币左右；而这个规模已经超过了美国2016年总统大选的65亿美元的花费，或将创造"全球最昂贵选举"纪录。如此规模的选民加上如此规模的花费，外界关注的是：这场以"自由公正的选举"为口号的普选具体如何操作。

CMS, an Indian media research Centre, reckons this year's election will cost 500 billion rupees, or about 48 billion yuan. That's more than the $6.5 billion spent in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and could set a record for the most expensive election in the world. The size of the electorate plus the size of the spending make the outside curious about how does it operate?

而目前已经不断有消息透露，这场"自由公正的选举"或许并没有那么的自由公正，而不断被报料的贿赂丑闻让外界对印度大选的透明度和公平性产生质疑。

It has been revealed that this free and fair election may not be so free and fair, and the constantly reported bribery scandal has raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the Indian election.

有报道就指出，有非法贿选人员会使用救护车之类装有闪光警灯的车辆来运送现金，并在把这些先进装在午餐盒里和传单一起用来吸引选民。这使得印度国内的执法者平均每天没收价值高达10亿卢比的现金和货物。而彭博社的数据显示，截至目前，印度执法机构查获的用于贿选的现金、酒类、毒品、黄金还有其他违禁品价值已高达250亿卢比，约合人民币24.2亿元。

There have been reports of illegal vote payers using vehicles with flashing lights, such as ambulances, to deliver cash and using them in lunch boxes with leaflets to lure voters. On average, Indian law enforcers seize up to 1 billion rupees worth of cash and goods a day. Data from Bloomberg shows that cash, alcohol, drugs, gold and other contraband values seized by Indian law enforcement agencies for vote-buying worth up to 25 billion rupees, about 2.42 billion yuan.

这样的现象使得选举监督机构的发言人萨兰无奈的评论道，各政党以前使用人身威胁或"肌肉力量"来让选民投票，而现在他们使用"金钱力量"。而前首席选举专员，萨母帕斯也评论道，滥用资金已经达到令人震惊的程度，而这是一种全国性的舞弊。有分析就认为，造成大范围贿选的原因之一，在于印度有四分之一的人口每天生活费不足2美元，因此，即使小额的施舍也让不少选民能为了金钱而改变投票。而在今年，印度大选的开销相比5年前要增长40%，增加的费用主要投入到社交媒体、广告宣传，以及各党派在全国范围内的拉票活动。而竞选的公平性以及资金使用的合法性，将持续成为外界质疑的方面。我们也会为您持续关注。

This has led Saran, a spokesman for the electoral watchdog, to ruefully comment that political parties, which used to use physical threats or muscle power to get voters to vote, now use monetary power. Shampas, a former chief election commissioner, notes that the misuse of funds has reached alarming levels and is a form of national fraud. One reason for the widespread vote buying, analysts say, is that a quarter of India's population lives on less than $2 a day, so even small handouts allow many voters to change their vote for money. This year the cost of India's general election is 40% higher than it was five years ago, with the bulk of the increase going to social media advertising and cross-party canvassing across the country. The fairness of the campaign and the legitimacy of money's use will continue to be questioned. We will keep an eye on this issue.