CCTV Script 29/04/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 29, 2019, Monday.

随着波音737Max系列机型的持续全面停飞并且暂时尚未看到重新获得运营批准的希望，那么我们看到，波音公司本身和各大航空公司面临的损失都在继续升级。波音没有公布737 Max飞机失事的全部成本，但在向投资者发布的一份报告中表示，已计入了10亿美元修复飞机问题有关的费用。同时由于空难事故引发的危机，今年前三个月波音的收益下降了21%。

With Boeing's 737Max series aircraft continuing to be grounded and not yet seeing any hope of regaining operational approval, we are seeing continued escalation of the losses facing Boeing itself and the major airlines. Boeing did not disclose the full cost of the 737 Max crash but said in a report to investors that it had booked a $1bn charge related to fixing the plane's problems. And Boeing's earnings fell by 21 percent in the first three months of the year because of the crash crisis.

而何时复飞这样的巨大不确定性也在影响着波音公司的股价以及华尔街的预期。大家可以看到，波音公司近两个月来的股价，从三月初暴跌以来，一直徘徊在低位。而当前，投资者等待的，是更多事故调查报告的出台。

The huge uncertainty over when to fly again is also affecting Boeing's share price and Wall Street's expectations. As you can see, Boeing's share price has been hovering low for the last two months, since it plunged in early March. Now investors are waiting for more accident investigation reports.

而对于航空公司来说，损失在不停的累计增加。比如说，美国航空，西南航空和欧洲的挪威航空在最近透露，由于无法使用这系列的飞机，这几个航空巨头将合计损失近6亿美元。而现在有越来越多的调查报告显示波音在事故中的技术或政策失误，这让波音面临的压力与日俱增，这包括今早最新的消息称，波音当初"未告知"美国联邦航空管理局FAA以及各大航空公司其新安全警报系统的状态。

For airlines, losses are mounting. American, southwest and Europe's Norwegian airlines, for example, recently disclosed that they would lose a combined $600m by not being able to use the planes. Pressure is mounting on Boeing amid more reports of technical or policy failures, including this morning's news that the U.S. federal aviation administration and major airlines were "not informed" of the status of their new safety alert systems.

报告显示，波音此前交付给包括西南航空在内航空公司的737 MAX系列飞机上的警示灯设置为关闭状态，但却没有告知这些航空公司。而在去年狮航空难后，波音才通知西南航空，除非明确设定为"开启"，否则警示灯预设为关闭。而当时FAA中负责这个事件的官员甚至一度讨论过，是否当时就要停飞这些飞机，以便让飞行员接受额外训练。 但经过一番辩论后，这件事不了了之，而这些FAA的官员也没有上报给更上级的官员。同时，FAA目前还确认，已经接到新的四通来自于波音现任以及前任员工针对波音737Max设计问题中的匿名举报电话，并有可能对此前两起空难开启一个全新的调查角度。

Boeing had previously delivered 737 MAX series aircraft to airlines, including southwest, with warning lights set to off, but did not inform the airlines, the report said. Only after last year's lion air disaster did Boeing inform southwest that the warning lights were set to be off unless it was explicitly set to "on. At one point, FAA officials in charge of the incident even discussed whether the planes would have to be grounded to allow pilots to receive additional training. But after some debate, the matter fell through, and FAA officials did not report it to higher officials. The FAA also confirmed that it has received four new anonymous calls from current and former Boeing employees talking about the design problems of the Boeing 737Max, that could open a new perspective on the two previous crashes' investigation.

那么这些调查，可能对于波音来说将是一系列恶性循环的开端。比如说，挪威航空就对媒体表示："很明显的是，我们会把这个账单寄给制造这个飞机的人。"这意味着，会向波音发起索赔或者诉讼。目前，波音至少面临35起来自于遇难者家属、航空公司的索赔诉讼，以及来自于股东的诉讼。我们也会为您持续关注

These investigations, then, could be the start of a vicious cycle for Boeing. Norwegian, for example, told the press: obviously, we will send the bill to the person who made the plane. That means a claim or lawsuit could be filed against Boeing. Boeing now faces at least 35 lawsuits from the families of the victims, as well as lawsuits from shareholders. We will keep an eye on this issue.