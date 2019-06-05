CCTV Script 29/05/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 29, 2019, Wednesday.

Within Britain, the battle is becoming increasingly bitter as more candidates join the race to become prime minister, so if these candidates elected, what kind of BREXIT prospects will show? For now, the front-runner is Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary. Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in 2018 to protest Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union. Since then, he has been a high-profile critic of Theresa May.﻿

Earlier this month, for example, JPMORGAN predicted that Johnson would win the race to be Britain's next leader and that a general election would be held soon to garner support for his BREXIT plan. Under his leadership, the likelihood of Britain leaving the EU without a deal has risen. He has long held a tough stance on leaving the European Union, which could send the pound and the British stock market tumbling, that is where the markets are wary. The latest news is that Johnson is busy on campaigning as well as divorcing, that is seen as clearing the way for a run for prime minister.

Another controversial candidate is Michael Gove, the environment secretary. He promised to offer free British citizenship to 3m EU citizens if he became prime minister, the move was seen as an attempt to unite the parties and protect the interests of both the EU and the UK, The list of declared candidates also includes.﻿

Former work and pensions secretary McVey, former BREXIT secretary Raab, health secretary Hancock, international development secretary Stewart, former house of Commons leader Leadsom, foreign affairs secretary Hunt, and home secretary Javid. The latest we know is that Housing Minister Kit Malthouse and former deputy chairman of conservative party James Cleverly has both joined the race, making the total number up to 11.

Another important trend is the recent European elections showed the "no deal" BREXIT party winning 32 percent of the vote, beating the conservatives led by Theresa may, which only has 9 percent vote. This has led many outside analysts to suggest that voters tend to vote for politicians with a clearer "yes" or "no" stance towards the EU. BREXIT party and Liberal Democrats who anti BREXIT beat the long-serving Conservative Party and the largest opposition party Labor Party.

During this long BREXIT marathon, the public has been disappointed by repeated jockeying among British political parties that led to the failure of BREXIT. And whether the emerging leader in the battle for prime minister will bring Britain out from the deadlock that full of uncertainty or not? We will wait and see.