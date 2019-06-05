CCTV Script 30/05/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 30, 2019, Thursday.

There were two negative factors in the sentiment on Wall Street overnight. First, the European indexes, which opened first, fell sharply across the board. We saw Britain's FTSE 100 drop 1.15 percent, Germany's DAX drop 1.57 percent, and France's CAC close down 1.71 percent. For European markets, rising global trade frictions are adding to uncertainty across the big economies

In Germany, for example, consumer confidence is at its lowest level in two years. Meanwhile, the political environment in Europe has been further complicated because of the stand-off between Italy and the EU over deficit fines. The latest news is that the European Union has written to the Italian government, asking it to explain the deterioration in Italy's public finances. Analysts believe the move could pave the way for the EU to start imposing disciplinary fines on Italy next week

Italy has to respond until Friday. The negative sentiment from Europe was also felt on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200 points, or 0.87 percent, the S&P 500 opened at its lowest level in more than two months and ended down 0.69 percent, while the NASDAQ composite index fell 0.79 percent. In addition to the general negative sentiment in global markets, the continuation of inverted yield curve has further triggered risk aversion.

We know that inverted yield curve refers to the phenomenon that the long-term interest rate is lower than the short-term interest rate. For example, the chart shows that when the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below the two-year yield, the U.S. economy was in recession in 1990,2001 and 2008. This interest rate curve is therefore seen as a harbinger of recession

The 10-year yield is now below the three-month rate and closing t other recent yields, including one-year and two-year yields. This trend is a clearly alarming to more and more traders

Todd Horwitz

Chief Market Strategist of Bubba Trading

I think we've got the very early stage of a recession. I think you are seeing that we can't get continuous growth and most rise come back are from the stock buybacks but we have the consumer confidence standing at the highest since when? 2007, 2001 and 1987. Debt being built so high that it will never get paid back, there are so many issues and what happens then? Plus you get troubles in Europe, troubles everywhere; the global economy is melting down. It has to bring its way to here.

So a more and more serious inverted yield curve, uncertainty in EU, global trade friction and geopolitics in the Middle East, dragging down the global stock markets. Some analysts believe that this risk aversion may continue go in the market.