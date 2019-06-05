Cloudera announces CEO departure, stock plunges

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.Marketsread more
Cloudera stock fell as much as 30% on Wednesday after the company said CEO Tom Reilly is retiring and leaving the company's board, effective July 31. The company also announced earnings.
Under Reilly, Cloudera went public in 2017 and completed a merger with competitor Hortonworks. Now Reilly is being replaced on a temporary basis by board member Martin Cole, a former Accenture executive, as Cloudera kicks off a search for a permanent CEO.
"Tom and the Board have always been committed to continually evaluating Cloudera's progress and ensuring that we are executing to drive long-term value. Accordingly, we have mutually agreed with Tom that this is the right time for a leadership transition," Cole said in a statement.
Also on Wednesday Cloudera reported earnings for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. The company had a net loss of 13 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $187.47 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss of 23 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $188.4 million in revenue.
Cloudera has led the way in commercializing the Hadoop open-source software for storing and processing big data. Last month the San Francisco Chronicle reported that a smaller competitor, MapR, was shutting down and laying off 122 people.
Cloudera stock has fallen almost 49% in the past year prior to the announcement.
