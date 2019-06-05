Europe set for minor gains at the open as global markets bounce back

European stocks are expected to start Wednesday's session on a slightly upbeat note, after Wall Street delivered its second best day of 2019 trading overnight.

Ahead of the open, the FTSE 100 pointed to a rise of 4 points at 7,223, while Germany's DAX popped 13 points at 11,996 and France's CAC 40 indicated an incline of 9 points, at 5,280, according to IG.