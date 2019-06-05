Google appeals $1.7 billion EU antitrust fine over 'illegal' advertising practices

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.
In March, the executive arm of the European Union slapped Google with its third antitrust fine, this time for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market through its AdSense business. The EU said Google's practice of restricting online search advertisements from competitors was "illegal" under the bloc's antitrust rules.
The Telegraph first reported that Google had filed an appeal for the latest fine in the General Court of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. Google confirmed the action in an email to CNBC Wednesday.
A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC: "The Commission will defend its decision in Court."
Since 2017, the EU has charged Google with two other fines totaling nearly $8 billion for anti-competitive practices with its Android devices and comparison shopping service, which the company also appealed.
Google is facing mounting regulatory pressure around the globe with the U.S. Justice Department reportedly planning an antitrust investigation into Google related to business practices in its search and other businesses.
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet have tumbled around 5% since the news was first reported last Friday by the Wall Street Journal. Alphabet shares traded slightly higher in extended hours Wednesday.