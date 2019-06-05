Google appeals $1.7 billion EU antitrust fine over 'illegal' advertising practices

European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives a joint press at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 18, 2018. -

Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.

In March, the executive arm of the European Union slapped Google with its third antitrust fine, this time for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market through its AdSense business. The EU said Google's practice of restricting online search advertisements from competitors was "illegal" under the bloc's antitrust rules.

The Telegraph first reported that Google had filed an appeal for the latest fine in the General Court of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. Google confirmed the action in an email to CNBC Wednesday.

A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC: "The Commission will defend its decision in Court."