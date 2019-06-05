Google appeals $1.7 billion EU antitrust fine over 'illegal' advertising practices

Skip Navigation
Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

Stocks set to surge again with Dow futures pointing to 170-point...

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday morning, after Wall Street delivered its second best day of trade for 2019 in the previous session.

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in...

'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.

Lowest mortgage rates in a year and a half don't impress...

Mortgage rates are falling fast, but not enough to offset high home prices. Gains in mortgage applications last week were driven by refinances.

GameStop stock falls as sales fall short of estimates and...

The company said it would eliminate its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, to save about $157 million a year.

Four charts show how much China's economy has changed in 30 years

Anyone who wants to understand the new, global assertiveness from Beijing would be well served to look at China's economic transformation since 1989.

Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against...

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.

Boeing has a rocky road to win back trust after deadly crashes

After two deadly crashes, Boeing is struggling to regain the confidence of its airline customers, regulators and the flying public.

5 ways autonomous tech is changing the world we live in

Autonomous innovations are here to stay and will impact a range of sectors and industries.

The other 'special relationship'? Xi heads to Russia for...

Russia and China appear to be intent on strengthening their alliance and fostering deeper cooperation in the face of increased political and economic hostility from the U.S.

Tariffs would cripple Mexico's ability to deal with migration: US...

Former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico urge senior leaders to de-link trade and immigration ahead of trade talks between the two countries.

Tech

Google appeals $1.7 billion EU antitrust fine over 'illegal' advertising practices

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • In March, the European Commission fined Google $1.7 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising market.
  • Google said on Wednesday it is appealing the fine.
  • A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC: “The Commission will defend its decision in Court.”
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives a joint press at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 18, 2018. -
John Thys | AFP | Getty Images

Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.

In March, the executive arm of the European Union slapped Google with its third antitrust fine, this time for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market through its AdSense business. The EU said Google's practice of restricting online search advertisements from competitors was "illegal" under the bloc's antitrust rules.

The Telegraph first reported that Google had filed an appeal for the latest fine in the General Court of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. Google confirmed the action in an email to CNBC Wednesday.

A European Commission spokesperson told CNBC: "The Commission will defend its decision in Court."

Since 2017, the EU has charged Google with two other fines totaling nearly $8 billion for anti-competitive practices with its Android devices and comparison shopping service, which the company also appealed.

Google is facing mounting regulatory pressure around the globe with the U.S. Justice Department reportedly planning an antitrust investigation into Google related to business practices in its search and other businesses.

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet have tumbled around 5% since the news was first reported last Friday by the Wall Street Journal. Alphabet shares traded slightly higher in extended hours Wednesday.

