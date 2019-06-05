Roku jumps after Guggenheim says advertising on streaming platforms becoming more profitable

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.
U.S. stock index futures gave back some of their gains on Wednesday after the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs data
'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.
Mortgage rates are falling fast, but not enough to offset high home prices. Gains in mortgage applications last week were driven by refinances.
GM and Michelin form a new partnership on a prototype of a radical new type of wheel designed to replace the conventional pneumatic tires.
Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.
The increasingly volatile stock market provides few hideouts, but one of them appears to be bitcoin, says Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar.
Guggenheim raised its recommendation of Roku to buy from neutral on Wednesday, as the firm sees the stock jumping nearly 28% over the next year due to strength in advertising on streaming platforms.
"We see continued growth in account and streaming metrics, closing of the video advertising pricing gap with traditional television, demand by third parties for audience development opportunities, and incremental content distribution revenue recognition as key catalysts for shares," Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris said in a note to investors.
Roku shares climbed nearly 3% in premarket trading from Tuesday's close of $93.60 a share.
Guggenheim believes Roku's first quarter earnings results "were representative of the core trajectory" for the company's key business lines, Morris said.
"Roku is one of the only pure-play streaming video companies and is uniquely well positioned to benefit from the continued audience shift to digital video consumption," Morris said. Roku generated 4 cents in advertising revenue per hour in the first quarter, compared to the 19 cents per hour that traditional TV generates, Guggenheim said.
Guggenheim also increased its price target on Roku shares to $119 from $75.