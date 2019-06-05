Trade war could wipe $455 billion off global growth next year, IMF warns

U.S.-China tariffs that have been both implemented and proposed could cut global economic growth by 0.5 percentage points in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Wednesday.

Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, said in a briefing note for G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors that taxing all trade between the world's two-largest economies would cause some $455 billion in gross domestic product to evaporate. It reported that this would be a loss larger than G-20 member South Africa's economy.

The estimates came as the IMF gave a rare piece of good news for the world economy, suggesting that there were early signs that growth may have "firmed up" with central banks reversing their strategies.

The organization has been revising down its projections for global growth in recent quarters as trade tensions and concerns surrounding China have fueled sharp plunges in the stock markets and dented corporate earnings.

But in the "G-20 surveillance note," released Wednesday ahead of the formal meetings in Japan later this month, the IMF said there had been some recovery in capital flows thanks to central banks slowing their monetary policy normalization.

"Going forward, the current forecast is for global growth to increase slightly from 3.3% this year to 3.6% in 2020," the research update said.