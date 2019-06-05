This luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for a summer intern to help rescue sea turtles

The position is unpaid, but includes accommodations in a guest villa on the water, free dining at the luxe hotel's Cowrie restaurant, a sunset cruise and a guided snorkeling trip in the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll. According to Insider , "the whole experience would usually cost around £5,000 ($6,340)."

Five-star luxury resort Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is looking for an intern to spend two weeks at its Marine Turtle Rescue Centre in the Maldives this August. This lucky summer intern's daily duties will include helping rescue and feed turtles, cleaning holding tanks, observing surgeries and assisting in rehabilitated turtles' release back into the ocean, as well as posting on social media.

Hoping to add a summer internship to your resume and spend some time in the sun? You may be in luck.

The Marine Turtle Rescue Centre is the first and only veterinarian-led turtle rescue center in the Maldives. It was co-founded with the Olive Ridley Project, a U.K.-based charity founded in 2013 to rescue and rehabilitate olive ridley turtles (a species of small sea turtle) found entangled in ghost nets in the Maldives, according to the organization's web site. The intern will learn from a group of veterinarians currently working at the center, including Dr. Claire Petros, the first sea turtle veterinarian in the Maldives.

"Coco Collection is dedicated to their continued efforts to care for the environment and recognize the need for sustainability," Siraj Waseem, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu's general manager, tells CNBC Make It, "and we hope this internship will help to highlight the fantastic work the Olive Ridley Project is achieving on Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu."

To be considered for this role, applicants must submit a two- to three-minute video and 500-word cover letter explaining why they're a good fit for the role. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and although previous experience is not required, they should show interest in working in a related field.

Though the internship was originally open only to residents of the U.K., after "incredible response from applicants all over the world" the resort decided to open the application to "anyone, no matter where you live."

"In four years, the partnership with Coco Collection has gone from strength to strength, and the dedicated Rescue Centre on Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has rehabilitated and released over 40 turtles," Martin Stelfox, founder and CEO of the Olive Ridley Project, tells CNBC Make It. "Marine conservation is more prevalent than ever before, and we are delighted to be offering a lucky intern a hands-on experience working with such beautiful animals to help sustain their existence."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 3 surefire ways to turn your summer internship into a full-time job