Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Exclusive: See inside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' new $80 million NYC mega-home

VIDEO1:1701:17
Exclusive: See inside Jeff Bezos' $80 million NYC mega-home
Make It

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just bought the makings of an $80 million mega-residence in New York City. But before the richest man in the world purchased the three-level penthouse at 212 Fifth Avenue, plus two additional apartments, CNBC got a tour of the triplex with Sotheby's International Realty broker Nikki Field.

Exterior of 212 Fifth Avenue
CNBC

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot penthouse has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a seven-room master suite.

Great room
CNBC

"[The master suite] is a dream," Field told CNBC in October 2018. "There's a private bedroom, as well as two dressing rooms, two extraordinarily well-outfitted bathrooms, a sitting room, and a home office, numerous closets, magnificent views and privacy from the rest of the home."

Inside the master bathroom is a breathtaking view of the Empire State Building from the tub.

Master bathroom
CNBC

In addition to the master suite, the first level of the main residence also has a great room that connects to the home's kitchen and formal dining room.

Great room
CNBC
Dining room
CNBC

The penthouse's second level has a sun-lit lounge area that opens up to 5,000-square-foot terrace.

The sun-lit lounge area on the second floor of the penthouse triplex opens to a 5,000 sq. ft. wraparound terrace.
CNBC

Below is a view of Manhattan's famous Flatiron Building taken from the terrace of the penthouse Bezos has purchased.

The triplex's top floor includes what Field refers to as the "observatory" — a single room surrounded by glass doors that opens to a wraparound terrace with north, east and south views of the Manhattan skyline.

The penthouse was originally listed for $73.8 million in November 2017. Sources tell CNBC's Robert Frank that Bezos will pay roughly $58 million for the penthouse and get the two additional apartments on the lower floor for about $20 million.

The CEO's three-unit deal includes four floors totaling more than 17,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms. Not bad for a NYC pied-a-tierre.

Christopher DiLella is a segment producer for CNBC's specials unit, covering luxury lifestyle and real estate.

Don't miss: This $1.5 million-a-month rental is the most expensive in America—take a look inside

VIDEO2:2202:22
Inside a celebrity surgeon's $180 million mega-home — buyers wanted
Luxury
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact