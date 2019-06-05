Rahm Emanuel joins an investment bank and promptly gets ripped by Ocasio-Cortez

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google are flashing a warning...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Stocks surge for a second day in a row on bets the Fed will cut...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder. A look at why by retail analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The economy is slowing, but not as bad as private payrolls report...

Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.

Amazon debuts its new delivery drone

Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Rahm Emanuel is joining an investment bank

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners.

Facebook will reportedly announce cryptocurrency this month

Facebook is reportedly announcing its cryptocurrency this month, and will allow employees on the project to get paid in the new currency.

US airlines are bumping more travelers as Boeing 737 Max planes...

U.S. airlines in the first three months of the year bumped travelers at the highest rate since the fall of 2017 amid the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, according...

Joe Biden says he still supports ban on federal funding of...

Joe Biden's stance on abortion came under attack on Wednesday after his campaign confirmed that the former vice president still supports the controversial Hyde Amendment,...

Rahm Emanuel joins an investment bank and promptly gets ripped by Ocasio-Cortez

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a press conference where he addressed issues related to the city's murder rate and the city's Sanctuary City policy on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Long-time democratic politician and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC Wednesday.

Just a month after leaving the mayor's office of Chicago, Emanuel will be advising clients on mergers for Centerview, co-founders of the firm told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Centerview has offices in New York, London, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Los Angeles will be opening an office in Chicago.

Emanuel's democratic political career took off when he served as a senior advisor to President Bill Clinton. Emanuel later served three terms in Congress and then was White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, all prior to his time as mayor.

Emanuel was also considering positions at Evercore Partners and Blackstone Group, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Emanuel on Wednesday after the news broke, saying "not all Democrats are the same."