Rahm Emanuel joins an investment bank and promptly gets ripped by Ocasio-Cortez

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.Marketsread more
Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.Investingread more
Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.Investingread more
Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder. A look at why by retail analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Retailread more
Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Amazon debuted its newest delivery drone at its re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners.Wall Streetread more
Facebook is reportedly announcing its cryptocurrency this month, and will allow employees on the project to get paid in the new currency.Technologyread more
U.S. airlines in the first three months of the year bumped travelers at the highest rate since the fall of 2017 amid the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, according...Airlinesread more
Long-time democratic politician and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join investment bank Centerview Partners, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC Wednesday.
Just a month after leaving the mayor's office of Chicago, Emanuel will be advising clients on mergers for Centerview, co-founders of the firm told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.
Centerview has offices in New York, London, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Los Angeles will be opening an office in Chicago.
Emanuel's democratic political career took off when he served as a senior advisor to President Bill Clinton. Emanuel later served three terms in Congress and then was White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, all prior to his time as mayor.
Emanuel was also considering positions at Evercore Partners and Blackstone Group, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.
Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Emanuel on Wednesday after the news broke, saying "not all Democrats are the same."