SEC adopts rule to protect ordinary investors, but critics say it's too lax

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday adopted a new regulation that calls for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when making investment recommendations.

In a 3-to-1 vote, commissioners approved the Regulation Best Interest, along with other regulatory actions intended to enhance disclosures and clarify certain advisors' existing responsibility to put their clients' interests before their own.

The SEC's action, supported by the broker-dealer industry but opposed by consumer and investor advocates as not going far enough, comes a year after regulators first proposed most of the changes included in the approved package.