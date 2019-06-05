What to watch today: Stocks to continue rally, VP Pence meets Mexico officials, and China's Xi heads to Russia

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Market Insiderread more
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.The Fedread more
U.S. stock index futures gave back some of their gains on Wednesday after the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs dataUS Marketsread more
'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.Autosread more
Mortgage rates are falling fast, but not enough to offset high home prices. Gains in mortgage applications last week were driven by refinances.Real Estateread more
GM and Michelin form a new partnership on a prototype of a radical new type of wheel designed to replace the conventional pneumatic tires.Autosread more
Google has appealed a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for stifling competition in the online advertising industry, the company said Wednesday.Technologyread more
The increasingly volatile stock market provides few hideouts, but one of them appears to be bitcoin, says Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar.Futures Nowread more
U.S. stocks were poised for further upside this morning, after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq on Tuesday had their largest one-session gains since Jan. 4. Investors were encouraged by signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that central bankers were open to possibly cutting interest rates to save the U.S. economy and signs of easing trade tensions. (CNBC)
If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can finish higher today, they would have their first back-to-back advances in nearly three weeks. The Dow has been up for two straight days and three of the past four. Tuesday's big rally also ended the Nasdaq's very brief stay in correction territory. (CNBC)
Mexican officials are set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence today in an effort to persuade Washington that their government has done enough to stem immigration concerns in a last-ditch effort to avoid tariffs. (Reuters)
* Trump reaffirms during UK news conference that Mexico tariffs 'will take effect next week' (CNBC)
* GOP senators hope Trump is bluffing on Mexico tariffs so they don't have to block them (CNBC)
* Democratic-controlled House votes to give 'Dreamers' a path to citizenship (NY Times)
Heightened trade tensions with the U.S. are beginning to hit China's growth. The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2019 growth forecast for the world's second-largest economy to 6.2% from 6.3% today. (CNBC)
* US denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV (Reuters)
U.S. semiconductor stocks, including Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), have been hit hard in the past month following Trump's blacklisting of Huawei, which has raised the specter of wider restrictions to Chinese firms' access to American technology. (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the May ADP employment report is out at 8:15 a.m. ET. The ISM nonmanufacturing index for May is released at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, American Eagle (AEO) is out with earnings this morning. Five Below (FIVE) and Stitch Fix (SFI) issue quarterly results after the closing bell. (CNBC)
* Lowest mortgage rates in a year and a half don't impress homebuyers (CNBC)
GameStop (GME) shares were tanking more than 25% in the premarket, after the videogame retailer missed estimates on quarterly revenue and same-store sales. GameStop also eliminated its dividend. However, earnings did beat. (CNBC)
Shares of Salesforce (CRM) were up about 5% in premarket trading, after the enterprise software giant reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which blew away estimates by 32 cents. Revenue also beat. Salesforce also gave a better-than-expected full-year outlook. (CNBC)
* Salesforce's Benioff: 'Massive' digital transformation is driving our growth (CNBC)
President Donald Trump, before heading to Ireland, concluded his three-day state visit to the U.K. with a ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. He was joined by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and World War II veterans. (CNBC)
The Trump administration has ended the most popular forms of U.S. travel to Cuba, banning cruise ships and a heavily used category of educational travel starting today, in an attempt to cut off cash to the island's Communist government. (USA Today)
Trump said, in an interview, that there is "always a chance" the U.S. could take military action against Iran, but he would much rather hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani. The two countries have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict. (CNBC)
Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to Russia today for top-level talks and a three-day state visit. A number of trade and investment deals are expected to be signed, although the Kremlin was unable to give CNBC any more details.
* China has enough support for steady economic development, Xi says (CNBC)
* Four charts show how much China's economy has changed in 30 years (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL) will reportedly ask developers to put its new "sign on with Apple " button in apps above rival buttons from Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Separately, CEO Tim Cook told CBS News that China has not targeted Apple as a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute. (Reuters and CNBC)
* Apple is shutting down iTunes—here's what will happen to your music (CNBC)
Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, accused Nissan of having her husband arrested in a conspiracy by the company's board to avoid a merger with French automaker Renault. (CNBC)
Meanwhile, the Renault board wants more time to weigh a potential merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), which would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production. The board is meeting again today. (WSJ)
Beauty giant Sephora is closing more than 400 stores today to host inclusion workshops for its employees after singer SZA said she was racially profiled at a Sephora in California. The move follows similar steps by Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), and Papa John's (PZZA) after past incidents. (Reuters)
LabCorp (LH) said 7.7 million of its customers may have been impacted by the same data breach that affected rival medical lab operator Quest Diagnostics (DGX). The breach involved an outside vendor and may have exposed bank or credit card information.
Pivotal Software (PVTL) reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, 2 cents smaller than expected. The applications software provider's revenue also beat estimates. However, Pivotal gave a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the full year.
Ambarella (AMBA) earned an adjusted 1 cent per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a 5 cents per share loss. The chipmaker's revenue also beat estimates. Ambarella issued stronger than expected current quarter revenue guidance despite falling orders from China.
TiVo (TIVO) said an International Trade Commission judge had ruled that NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) had violated some of its patents. Comcast, however, pointed out that the judge found no violations in two of the three patents involved in the case and that it looks forward to the full commission's review of that remaining patent.
The Golden State Warriors are up against the Toronto Raptors for Game 3 of the NBA finals tonight, without MVP Kevin Duran. He's still out in the best-of-seven series with a strained calf. (AP)