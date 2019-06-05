What to watch today: Stocks to continue rally, VP Pence meets Mexico officials, and China's Xi heads to Russia

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stocks were poised for further upside this morning, after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq on Tuesday had their largest one-session gains since Jan. 4. Investors were encouraged by signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that central bankers were open to possibly cutting interest rates to save the U.S. economy and signs of easing trade tensions. (CNBC)



If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can finish higher today, they would have their first back-to-back advances in nearly three weeks. The Dow has been up for two straight days and three of the past four. Tuesday's big rally also ended the Nasdaq's very brief stay in correction territory. (CNBC)

Mexican officials are set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence today in an effort to persuade Washington that their government has done enough to stem immigration concerns in a last-ditch effort to avoid tariffs. (Reuters)



* Trump reaffirms during UK news conference that Mexico tariffs 'will take effect next week' (CNBC)

* GOP senators hope Trump is bluffing on Mexico tariffs so they don't have to block them (CNBC)

* Democratic-controlled House votes to give 'Dreamers' a path to citizenship (NY Times)

Heightened trade tensions with the U.S. are beginning to hit China's growth. The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2019 growth forecast for the world's second-largest economy to 6.2% from 6.3% today. (CNBC)



* US denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV (Reuters)



U.S. semiconductor stocks, including Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), have been hit hard in the past month following Trump's blacklisting of Huawei, which has raised the specter of wider restrictions to Chinese firms' access to American technology. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the May ADP employment report is out at 8:15 a.m. ET. The ISM nonmanufacturing index for May is released at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, American Eagle (AEO) is out with earnings this morning. Five Below (FIVE) and Stitch Fix (SFI) issue quarterly results after the closing bell. (CNBC)



* Lowest mortgage rates in a year and a half don't impress homebuyers (CNBC)

GameStop (GME) shares were tanking more than 25% in the premarket, after the videogame retailer missed estimates on quarterly revenue and same-store sales. GameStop also eliminated its dividend. However, earnings did beat. (CNBC)

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) were up about 5% in premarket trading, after the enterprise software giant reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which blew away estimates by 32 cents. Revenue also beat. Salesforce also gave a better-than-expected full-year outlook. (CNBC)



* Salesforce's Benioff: 'Massive' digital transformation is driving our growth (CNBC)